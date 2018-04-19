Earth Day is Sunday and, with warming spring temperatures, it’s a good time to get outside and contemplate how we can be good stewards of the planet. While we should all care about the environment — everyone wants clean air and clean water — we should also be aware that not every piece of advice on how to help the planet is a seed worth planting. Some tips belong in a landfill.
“Eat less meat,” proclaims the Earth Day Network. Recently, several European countries have contemplated taxing beef. The logic is meat should become more expensive in order to reduce its consumption, which in turn would diminish greenhouse-gas emissions. It claims 20 percent of greenhouse-gas emissions globally are caused by meat and that the emissions — which come from planting, fertilizing, and harvesting crops to feed livestock, as well as livestock gas produced by digestion — contribute to global warming.
Conversely, the Environmental Protection Agency, which annually inventories the sources of U.S. greenhouse-gas emissions, disagrees. Its latest report shows that all of agriculture (from raising animals to growing cabbage) is responsible for only 9 percent of domestic greenhouse-gas emissions. Producing meat is a fraction of this 9 percent.
Farmers in Bangladesh may not be as environmentally efficient as U.S. farmers and ranchers. Environmental advocates should encourage other countries to catch up — not try to guilt-trip Americans about chicken wings.
That’s not the only myth about agriculture that environmentalists are getting wrong. Many environmental groups, such as Greenpeace, oppose the use of genetically improved foods. Yet these genetically improved plants help the environment in two ways: saving land and reducing pesticide use. The crops can be modified to be hardier so farmers are able to produce more output per planted acre, which results in reduced pressure to add more farmland to meet the demand of a growing world population.
Crops can also be genetically modified so they kill insects trying to eat them — which allows farmers to reduce use of pesticides. One meta-analysis found genetically modified crops reduced chemical pesticide use by 37 percent.
Similarly, environmentalists’ promotion of organic foods is odd — from an environmental point of view. Organic agriculture rejects the use of man-made, synthetic chemicals and genetic improvement technology in favor of “natural” methods (which include pesticides — just not synthetic ones). Excluding modern tools has an environmental cost.
Consider the amount of land needed for organic farming. Swedish and German researchers last year found organic diets require 40 percent more land in order to produce the same amount of conventionally produced crops. This research confirms a previous study that showed organic farms yield 20 percent less crops than conventional farms. And consumers expecting some kind of nutritional benefit shouldn’t hold their breath: Study after study has shown no nutritional difference between organic and non-organic produce.
Earth Day — the largest civic-focused day of action worldwide — is a global event each year with an estimated 1 billion people in 192 countries participating. It’s important to use the day to increase the knowledge of those who are less informed on the issues that affect the planet.