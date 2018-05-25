There’s a scene in the movie “The Right Stuff” where one of the test pilot-turned-astronauts observes that without bucks there’s no Buck Rogers. In the realm of higher education without research dollars, there are no research scholars. So in light of recent pronouncements by Baylor University President Linda Livingstone setting tier-one status as an achievable goal for Baylor to aspire to, perhaps it’s timely to ask: How much would it cost?
To be ranked in the top 100 tier-one research universities, Baylor would have to spend more than $200 million on academic research each year. Baylor currently spends about $26 million. There’s a tier-one Christian university that currently spends $200 million on academic research and is ranked 104 in academic research spending, according to the National Science Foundation: the University of Notre Dame.
Ideally at least one third of the student population of a tier-one research university should be graduate students. Baylor would have to more than double the size of its graduate school to achieve this benchmark. Ideally there should be a student/faculty ratio of 10:1. Baylor’s student/faculty ratio is 15:1. So Baylor would have to increase the size of its faculty by 50 percent. Tier-one research universities spend much more on research than they do on athletics. Baylor spends four times as much on athletics ($98 million) as it does on research ($26 million). Baylor currently spends 15 percent of its total budget of $660 million on athletics.
Research universities finance most of their research activity with outside funding, much of it through government grants. Baylor finances most of its research with institutional funds. Outside funding is usually peer-reviewed. Institutional funding is not. A sizable expense for doing research is the cost of paying graduate students to carry out the research necessary for them to obtain an advanced research degree such as a Ph.D. Graduate research assistants are paid, on average, about $23,000 annually. Postdoctoral research fellows earn twice that amount. The cost of doing academic research is borne almost entirely through outside funding secured by faculty members. It is the reputation and ability of individual faculty members to successfully pursue meaningful and productive research that determines the size and scope of a university’s research program. They are responsible for obtaining their own research funding.
So how much would it cost for Baylor to become a tier-one research university? Baylor’s current budget is around $660 million. A reasonable estimate is that it might require a budget of over $1 billion. It would also be helpful if the endowment were increased to well beyond $2 billion, to perhaps $3 or 4 billion. It would also help if Baylor were to cut its athletic budget, currently at $98 million, to maybe around $60 million.
It would also be very helpful if Baylor could assure potential sources of funding that the money would not be used in any way to directly or indirectly advance a religious agenda. Perhaps there could be a firewall between the mission of the undergraduate school and that of the graduate school. Many people still equate “Christian” with Evangelical Protestant, ignoring the fact that there are Catholic Christian universities such as Notre Dame and Methodist Christian universities such as Duke and Emory.
In 1969 when the Baylor College of Medicine severed its sectarian Baptist ties to Baylor University, it saw a dramatic increase in research funding. Today the Baylor College of Medicine spends more than $500 million on academic research according to the National Science Foundation. Think what it would mean to the Waco economy if Baylor were truly a tier-one research university.
Yes, without research dollars there are no research scholars. Baylor is going to need lots of dollars as well as a dramatic change in priorities if it is ever to achieve tier-one research university status.