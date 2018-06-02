Tommy West was a prominent Texas newspaper reporter and columnist who died in 1998 at the age of 55. West graduated from Baylor University in 1967 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He was born in nearby Bosqueville and began his career at 16 as a copy boy for the Waco Tribune-Herald. Over the years he wrote for newspapers in Philadelphia, Fort Worth, Beaumont, Corpus Christi, Cincinnati, Houston, Stephenville and San Antonio. He worked as a reporter, columnist and editor for the San Antonio Express-News from 1980-1996. He penned well-read columns for the Express-News such as “Trails West” and “South Texas Spirit.” He was known affectionately there as “the Colonel.”
At the suggestion of Trib contributing columnist and retired book-publishing veteran Bob Vickrey and former Baylor journalism teacher and onetime Trib staffer David McHam, we republish this piece by West, first published in the Waco News-Tribune on occasion of Robert F. Kennedy’s assassination 50 years ago this week. It highlights yet another era when political and societal norms were crumbling. As McHam recalls, West was fulfilling his obligations in the National Guard: “I was working on the Trib copy desk. He called about 5 to say he was working on a piece about Robert Kennedy. The biggest problem I had was finding out how to spell Fort Huachuca. I called AP in Dallas. They didn’t know. Then I called AP in Tucson. So, by the time Tommy called back, I at least had the dateline. The story is exactly the way he dictated it. No editing whatsoever. I am pretty sure he wrote it in longhand. But I’m not sure about that.”
FT. HUACHUCA, AZ — We awoke here this morning to learn that last night, less than 600 miles away, Don Drysdale had pitched his sixth shutout in a row and Senator Robert F. Kennedy had been shot twice in the head. Because even Dodger fans owe their first loyalty to the country that made their sport great, there was little to smile about this morning in the chilly darkness of the barracks.
There was once a time, not so very long ago, when the news that a major political figure of this country had been shot would have come as a resounding shock.
There was a time when America would have had to sit down in the fury of the moment and struggle to pull herself together.
It was that way five years ago, on that autumn afternoon in downtown Dallas.
“No,” everyone said. “Things like that do not happen in this country. I do not believe it.”
Then came Sunday morning outside the Dallas police station, and it seemed the world stopped for a moment and held its breath to wait fearfully for what would come next.
Calm eventually returned, and America groped for and found her reason. And the world turned once again.
If we learned anything from the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, it seemed we learned we were not immune to the terrible, swift act of deranged social misfits and that, even at this time, we too can settle great issues with a sudden murder.
And so we began to talk of cure, because we had not talked soon enough of prevention. We talked about the Secret Service, and police protection, and about maniacs in our society. And most of all we talked about the quick and easy gun.
While we talked, cities burned. Would-be assassination plots were uncovered and young men committed unexplainable mass murders from beauty shops and university towers. We read about it all in the newspapers, and we shook our heads grimly.
Then swiftly and without warning, another assassin killed Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Even as the nation quivered at the news, the talking began anew.
Now it has happened again. The airwaves crackled with the news this morning, and all over the nation giant newspaper presses rumbled about their gruesome business.
But somewhere along the way the shock has almost disappeared. In its void is an almost nauseating bewilderment, born of frustration and kindled by helplessness.
Your friend shakes you gently awake. “Bobby Kennedy has been shot,” he says.
There is no disbelief, because if he had said instead that Washington was on fire and nuclear bombers were winging toward America, you know you probably would have believed it just as easily.
It is almost as if you went to sleep, and when you awoke, the quiet, unquestioned confidence you once had in the American scheme of things had gone.
What is there to do?
Talk? But everything has been said. Campaign for gun laws and a society more sensitive to street corner peddlers of salvation? That too has been done.
So you rise, slowly, put on your clothes, slip into your slot in the great society, the society of a country that seems somehow strangely different from the one you used to think about in the third grade.
And when darkness comes, you almost catch yourself wondering who will be next. Because with faith rapidly falling, you must resign yourself to the cold fact that apparently the lunatics and the guns in this country outnumber the great men.