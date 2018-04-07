Tim Ortman is the author of “Newsreal: A View Through the Lens When….” He spent 35 years working in television news, having worked for all major U.S. television news networks and the foreign press corps. As an Emmy-winning cameraman and producer, he has been on assignment in five continents, covering everything from war, revolution, terrorist attacks and famine to Cold War summits, the fall of Communism, Olympiads and Olympic Park bombings, presidential elections and the occasional press conference.