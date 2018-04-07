Today the term “fake news” is firmly entrenched in our lexicon. It seems everyone from Trumpite retirees to neo-political millennials freely toss around the phrase. The term has now even been recognized as “Word of the Year” by UK-based Collins Dictionary.
Presidential candidate Donald Trump didn’t actually invent the term. He copied it from political satirists who were using the term a decade prior to his run for the White House. “The Most Trusted Name in Fake News” was a sort of on-air tagline used by “The Daily Show.” Jon Stewart and company would mock some of the unbelievable news stories of the day with their comical brand of “fake news.” This kind of political satire isn’t limited to just Comedy Central. It even crept into the fringes of network news with the likes of Dennis Miller appearing on Fox News and Mo Rocca on CBS and MSNBC. It was all intended as a joke, a means to illicit a laugh via the political prism.
But the many Trump mentions of the phrase employ an entirely different tactic. Any article or report that casts him in an unfavorable light (given his public performance, this has become a very broad spectrum) he slams as “fake news.” The motive here is, with a simple dismissive utterance, to cast doubt on the facts behind a story and quickly move the focus elsewhere. But there’s more to it. There’s a deeper, more malicious intent at work where the hope is to discredit the reporter, the organization he or she works for and the entire news industry.
During the 2016 presidential campaign, NBC’s Katy Tur was a major target of Trump’s fake-news vitriol. Because of her unyielding, factually grounded reporting, she was called “disgraceful” and “third-rate.” He took aim at her employer, tweeting, “With all of the fake news coming out of NBC and the Networks, at what point is it appropriate to challenge their license?” This use of fake news is a far cry from political satire. There’s nothing funny about shutting down a long-respected and vital institution such as NBC News.
A more accurate description of fake news refers to the ongoing and sinister efforts of foreign governments, namely Russia, that plant completely fictitious stories online in an attempt to generate a viral feeding frenzy of those stories. These are truly artificial news reports devoid of any journalistic research or genuine reporting. They are logarithmically constructed by foreign trolls with the sole intent of creating distraction and disruption within our political election process.
It’s estimated that such posts were viewed by 120 million Americans during the 2016 election. It’s impossible to determine whether any voters were swayed as a result of these Russian Internet bots. But it is an absolute certainty, verified by the CIA, NSA and FBI, that this was the work of outside agents seeking to sabotage our democracy by means of very real fake-news (or opinions viewed as news) postings. Some in Congress have called this an act of war. And with the recent Cambridge Analytica discoveries, it’s becoming clearer that the very real online fake news is omnipresent. And it’s not going away.
It’s more than just a mistake to call the accurate reporting of legitimate new outlets fake. There has always been and always will be unfavorable reporting about the president — all presidents, in fact. And the truth sometimes hurts. The misapplication of the term fake news is an egregious error on the part of a temperamental president and his ardent followers because doing so conceals the real danger: Cloaked in fake (Internet) news, our Russian enemy is pouring through our porous cyber gates. If enemy planes invaded our airspace or enemy submarines patrolled our coasts, there would most certainly be a different bipartisan reaction.
When special counsel Robert Mueller has indicted 13 Russians and three Russian entities “accused of violating U.S. criminal laws in order to interfere with U.S. elections and political processes,” some choose to look the other way. The apparent main instigator, Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, has denied the charges, saying: “The Americans are very impressionable people; they see what they want to see.” Of course, he said this. What else was he going to say? “Yes, I made millions as Putin’s caterer, but my real endeavor was to run the Internet Research Agency through which I disrupt American democracy by undermining their political process.” That might make Putin upset.
Simply put, if given a choice, and we certainly do have one, I choose to believe Robert Muller over an indicted Russia or Russian dictator. It seems some of us red-blooded Americans sometimes fail to remember that Russia is a failed super power whose system of government collapsed in shambles. They are our sworn enemy and will do anything to regain their lost prominence on the world stage, especially if it comes at our expense.
Yet our president refuses to identify Russia as an enemy. He’s called our own news media the enemy of the American people. It’s perplexing, even disturbing, that he is so reticent to identify Russia, with all of its very real cyber-threats, as the real enemy of our way of life.