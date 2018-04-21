April 15, 2013: Five years ago. I remember going to a University High School softball game. We had been hearing about the Boston Marathon explosion. All of us were in the bleachers, watching the game and talking about the explosion that killed three and injured hundreds more. I distinctly remember thinking: “I’m so glad I live in a small town where nothing bad like this can happen.”
Boy, was I wrong.
April 17, 2013: Five years ago. It was a muggy day in the town of West. We were visiting with friends after work for a few minutes. One was a new grandfather and proudly speaking of a grandson born a couple of months earlier. His infectious laugh made us all smile. He kept saying he needed to go home and mow the lawn, but when my husband and I left, he was visiting with someone else who came into the store.
Five years ago, my husband and I were watching “Survivor” on TV and getting ready to meet friends for Karaoke. My mom called and told us that she had heard the West Fertilizer Company was on fire. We stepped into our backyard to see the flames some four or five miles away. We went back into the house to finish our show and then, all of a sudden, a boom shook the house and us in it. I had been bent over putting on my shoes. I looked up to see all the pictures on a north wall swinging back and forth. My husband Tom looked at me and said just two words: “It blew!”
Five years ago, immediately, our phone began ringing. It was my son screaming into the phone. He was telling us to get our EMS Auxiliary shirts on and come to town. We hung up and immediately the phone rang again. It was our other son screaming into the phone, telling us to come help. I remember changing shirts and thinking, “I wonder how many people will be dying from this.” My husband said: “I don’t know if I can do this.” With tears in our eyes, we decided we had to go where we were called and, if nothing else, hold hands.
Five years ago, we got to my son’s house. He was sitting on his front porch with his EMS radio in his hand. There was damage to his house. He had no idea how he got from his bedroom to the porch.
Five years ago, we went to the helipad next to the ambulance station. I was asked if I would drive rest-home patients to safety. I asked: “Where are we taking them, to the ambulance station?” My son said: “There is no ambulance station left.”
Five years ago, my husband, my EMT son, my daughter-in-law and I took rest-home patients from the helipad to West Community Center where frantic people were searching for loved ones.
Five years ago, help began arriving from around the state. I remember taking rest-home patients to the community center and having to cross a very busy street. When I saw the Flower Mound Fire Department pass in front of me, I realized how big all this was.
Five years ago, I received a phone call from a work friend who asked if I was OK. All I could say: “I can’t talk now, I’m moving people.”
Five years ago, I remember trying to say “The Lord’s Prayer.” Yet this prayer, always the basis of my religious beliefs, wouldn’t come to me. For the first time ever, I couldn’t remember the words. A week passed before I could remember those beloved words.
Five years ago, my husband and I were told to go to my Waco firefighter son’s house because he was called to help with the explosion. We didn’t know if we would ever see him again as another explosion was expected. We went to hug him and hope he would come back. His 7-year-old son was sitting on the couch next to me and shedding quiet tears for fear his daddy wouldn’t return. I witnessed my son tenderly kiss my grandson on the forehead and promise to do everything in his power to come back. I heard my son tell my grandson: “You know, we have talked about this before. I have to go to make sure other daddies are safe for their sons.” My grandson slipped into his bedroom and said a quiet prayer for his daddy’s safe return. And he was lucky. His daddy returned.
Five years ago, we returned to our house and waited for our son whose home was damaged. He was going to have to stay with us awhile. As we were unlocking our back door, I could see the town below as we live on a hill: so many flashing lights of emergency vehicles against the black darkness of smoke. I stood on our back porch taking in the scene for a moment. I remember thinking how our little town would never be the same.
Five years ago, we were sitting on our couch watching video of our town burning on CNN. My daughter, who lives out of town, was receiving calls and prayers from out-of-state in-laws. She called us in tears as she wanted so badly to be able to help.
Five years ago, the pope was praying for our town, our blessed West, on world television.
Five years ago, as we sat numb on our couch, the son fighting the blaze began calling us to assure us he was safe. He began telling us the names of the known dead, those injured and those unaccounted for. Among the dead: the new grandfather we had visited with hours earlier. He also gave us the name of an emergency medical technician who had been a partner of our EMT son, who was with us. I will never forget the look of pain on my son’s face. It still haunts me.
Five years ago, I received a call from Waco ISD informing me that I was not to come in but to take care of business in West. They were calling to ask if I had seen or heard from other West residents who worked for Waco ISD. I remember going to school to pick up some stuff I needed. One of my friends grabbed me, hugged me so hard, then said: “I have never been so happy to see someone in my entire life.” I broke down in her arms.
Five years ago, the University High School soccer team was getting ready to play for the Men’s State Soccer Championship. They dedicated the championship game to the West Trojans, calling it “Trojans helping Trojans,” given that they share mascots. When they printed their state championship T-shirts, a red WT was on the left sleeve. I was second in line to get that shirt.
Five years ago, insurance companies, charity groups and investigators descended on West to help and to see what really happened. They found broken-hearted families trying to make sense of all the injuries, death and damage.
Five years ago, Baylor University held a memorial service for the fallen. President Barack Obama and Gov. Rick Perry graced the memorial with their presence and moving speeches. Fire departments from around the nation were represented at this memorial in a massive processional to the Ferrell Center. Who can forget the “last call” and haunting sound of bagpipes playing “Amazing Grace”?
Five years ago, a fire truck was donated to the West Fire Department and first responders and survivors were guests at professional and college baseball and football games. Other businesses offered free tickets to their establishments.
Four years ago, I was having a quiet conversation with one of the surviving firefighters who asked me when it would all die down. He was talking about constantly being approached by organizations wanting information about what had happened and being questioned by investigators. I told him that after the anniversary date, interest would surely die down as other stories would take this one’s place. He said he could hang on a little bit more.
Four years ago, my family drove to a memorial at the spot that had been flooded with donations of food, clothes and water only a year earlier. The Patriot Guard stood by to protect those going to the service. I remember rolling down my window and telling them “thank you” and got the response: “It’s an honor, ma’am.” At the memorial, the Baylor seniors choir sang, West Area Ministerial Alliance members gave inspirational messages and Mayor Tommy Muska gave a touching eulogy on what heaven must be like on this day as he mentioned each first responder who lost his life. Much laughter mixed with tears. And at 7:51 p.m., there was a moment of silence as pictures of the lost flashed on the screen once again. There was a lot of quiet sobbing. And then the priest took his turn at the microphone and asked everyone to join him in the prayer that all our religions and beliefs knew. We joined hands and said “The Lord’s Prayer,” the very prayer I couldn’t conjure a year before. Nothing can describe the emotions of our town at that moment.
Three years ago, we had a quiet memorial in the Catholic church. There were a few media present but mostly just friends and families of the lost. It lasted only a few minutes. We honored those who gave their lives but also focused on moving forward.
Two years ago, again a quiet memorial on a day that poured rain from the heavens, much like the rain that fell right after the explosion.
One year ago, the anniversary date passed by casually for much of the public. Those who lived the catastrophe’s sacrifices and grief remembered it. We shed a few quiet tears at the memorial.
Today, West is a new town. It is not the town it was five years ago. Beautiful houses have been rebuilt to new, higher standards. The ambulance station has been rebuilt with new ambulances, as the old ones were destroyed. A memorial wall in the building honors those lost. The offices all have quiet memories of the friends who perished that day.
The West Fire Department has been closely scrutinized by many agencies that either want to prevent this from happening again or have helped in the recovery of the fire department. Some of those firefighters have retired, some keep on serving. New fire trucks have been purchased and donated and one fire truck is dedicated to the two fire-fighting brothers who gave their lives five years ago.
West Rest Haven nursing home has again become the elegant home of our elders who can no longer live alone. Some residents living there today survived the nearby blast. Others who survived have now passed on and their places have been given to new residents.
The two doctors’ offices destroyed are now in one building. One doctor has pictures and awards received from five years ago. George Smith was the medical director who took charge of the rest-home patients and helped coordinate medical relief for the injured, even though he too suffered injuries. He has always been proud of the promptness of medical care given the injured. Yes, medical personnel attending the Boston Marathon bombing voice pride in their record of helping the injured, Smith acknowledges, but they also had hospitals mere blocks away. West had many more injuries — hundreds — and the nearest trauma hospital was more than 20 miles away. Given the logistics, the West response was extraordinarily impressive thanks to surrounding communities that helped. At one point, there were more first responders in West than our town had residents.
A new school was dedicated a couple of years ago. This school combines the middle school and high school. It’s a beautiful campus but, like many of my fellow residents, I miss the old one. An old building on the original high school campus has been renovated into administration offices and recently dedicated. And let’s not forget the four state championships that have come out of the new school. There was a state championship track star, back-to-back state championship baseball teams and a championship softball team. Our students achieved these highest honors while going to school in portable buildings. This proves that adversity and determination do make you stronger.
Lone Star Hall has been rebuilt into a gymnastic arena. At its groundbreaking, dignitaries from around the state, nation and the Czech Republic were on hand to turn over the first shovel of Central Texas soil.
Friendships have been built, marriages have taken place, people have moved in and former residents have moved on. It’s been five years since West was on the global radar. Slowly we have recovered and are still recovering. Physical scars are everywhere, on people and on buildings. Ask anyone from West who survived that day and its aftermath and you’ll hear a different story. But in the end we all joined together as we did when we spoke “The Lord’s Prayer” four years ago. I love this town and the surrounding towns. We don’t know what the future holds and don’t really want to know. But we have proven that small towns, with a lot of support from others, can survive and move on. Just like the saying goes, “We are West!” But West now includes all our friends from Central Texas, the state, the nation and the world. We are all West.