Monday I attended the funeral of a college buddy in Little Rock. That wouldn’t normally be noteworthy beyond his family and friends, given that he and I recently celebrated respective 68th birthdays.
My age now matches my high school class year. Muscles moan after yard work more than in years prior. Hair disappears from the scalp, reappearing with gusto on ears and eyebrows like purslane weed in tiny gardens. When hearing-aid batteries are buy-one-get-one-free at Walgreens, I notice. And longtime friends begin to pass away.
What’s noteworthy, though, is that my friend, David McCollum, was one of the best damned sports journalists that you probably never heard of, unless you were around Baylor University circa 1970. His career in print journalism, starting in high school in Memphis, Tennessee, and ending in Conway, Arkansas, spanned 50 years. Last year Arkansas Press Association members bestowed on him their Golden 50 Award, a standout among scores of awards and career milestones.
In 1972, David and I graduated from Baylor, the “Notre Dame of Baptists” — the best I can do in describing my alma mater in shorthand to folks who only know Waco through HGTV, or much worse. Attending the church school fit. David and I were both reared as good Southern Baptist boys in the deepest of the Deep South, he in the storied river city of Memphis, I in a lesser-known Louisiana town downstream. A difference was that he knew what he wanted from the first day he set foot on campus: a degree from a respected university with a journalism department having excellent if under-the-radar credentials. I initially signed up for a business major at Baylor. In those days many well-to-do land, cattle and oil families sent their sons to learn to manage the family legacy. That was sort of the idea my father had but with a dusty feed store instead and not so much well-to-do. So as I wandered the sleek, marbled hallways of Hankamer School of Business, my future friend David was already reporting as a freshman for The Lariat, creating his McCollum’s Columns in creaky old Harrington Hall across the street.
Our senior year, a “pied piper” journalism professor known to many (David McHam) with myriad media contacts took a dozen of us rosy-cheeked kids on a study tour of New York City. The access he arranged was expansive. Editors shared initial mock-ups of the new People and Ms. magazines well before they launched. We stood behind Today Show cameras while on-air. Afterward, NBC news notables Frank Blair, Frank McGee and veteran sportscaster Joe Garagiola met with us at length. Naturally, David took the lead with questions for Garagiola.
For two days each student individually shadowed pre-selected media professionals. I spent my time in gadabout mode splitting time between ABC Radio, Texaco public relations in the iconic Chrysler Building and PBS with Bill Moyers. I brunched with Moyers at his home. My Variety headline might have been “Baylor Boy Bedazzles Broadway.”
Meanwhile, David was focused diligently and solely on Sports Illustrated. The editor sent him home with a prized coffee mug sporting the magazine logo. My souvenir: a swizzle stick from the Café des Artistes bar, a watering hole popular with the ABC crowd where I shook Harry Reasoner’s hand. Word from David’s wife Beverly is the magazine mug was still in use in Conway, Arkansas, where he spent the last near-40 years at the Log Cabin Democrat. My bar-room memento? God only knows.
David’s five decades recognized by his Arkansas press peers included his college newspaper sports writing, added to high school paper route years, summer internships at the former Memphis Press-Scimitar and career reporting for the Orange (Texas) Leader, the former Arkansas Democrat and, finally, Conway’s Log Cabin Democrat.
Years before the circulation battle reached its bitterest peak between the two Little Rock dailies (the Democrat and the Gazette) David wisely departed the Democrat and headed 30 minutes north to Conway and the Log Cabin Democrat. Little Rock’s loss became Conway’s win. With depth and deft found only in much larger markets, he covered regional high school sports and college athletics across the multiple universities in that city — a college town just as much as the state’s well-known Fayetteville but with no razorback hog-hollerin’ or pretentious T-shirts comparing itself to Austin. (Keep Austin Weird begat Keep Fayetteville Funky.)
He was not physically imposing. At five-foot-six if he stretched (per wife Beverly), David stood in contrast to the boulders and towers he interviewed in locker rooms. Nevertheless, smart jocks listened and answered accordingly. They knew his writing shed light on their craft for their fans. David’s true talent was the unfolding of sports tales made comprehensible to anyone, even one as I, a former high school marching band and speech class nerd. And he wasn’t just a sportswriter. David was a true journalist who covered any assignment well, as in the first Clinton inauguration.
During the funeral homily, the minister, a Baylor divinity grad, asked those attending who were journalists to respond. About a fourth of the 300 attending raised hands. I was struck with a thought: Maybe there is hope for print journalism after all if you can get that many newspaper people into a Baptist church at one time.
The morning after his death, the Log Cabin Democrat sports section gave tribute. The entire front page was a solid black rectangle with reverse type in the center notifying readers of their loss: “David McCollum 1950-2018.”
Nothing further needed. The medium was the message.