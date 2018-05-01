Reading the obituary of esteemed Baylor University professor and administrator William Hillis, one notes an exceedingly accomplished life spent in far corners of the globe where he researched, taught and served mankind. One of the mundane spots where he lived and served was my hometown, Covington, Louisiana.
On a sunny Sunday in 1964 at First Baptist Church in Covington the pastor began the altar call. My mother, the organist, played the invitation hymn as the choir joined in. A family stood up and came forward. It was the Hillises. At first, they appeared as any of the dozens moving in from Texas with the oil business of the day. As the hymn continued, the minister had the usual whispered discussion with the new congregants, gathering details of membership intent, but it seemed to go on a bit longer than typical.
Finally the minister looked to my mother, signaling hymn’s end. He introduced Bill and Argye Hillis and family, announcing they were transferring by letter. But the corresponding church would not be so routine as, say, “First Church” of Conroe or Tallowood Baptist in Houston. The Hillises’ letter would come from a Baptist mission in the Congo, of all places. A hush came over the congregation, perhaps quizzical as to how long a church letter would take to arrive.
A booming bass voice drawled from the choir loft. He was a church deacon. He was my father and he addressed the minister.
“Brother, I’m sure we can take these good people at their word,” Daddy declared. “No need to wait for news from Africa.”
The congregation agreed by acclamation. The Hillis family became a blessing to our church.
While Daddy spoke as a voice of practicality, he also vouched for a valued customer of our family business, a feed store, if only in a tangential connection. Dr. Hillis had begun vital research at the expansive Tulane University Delta Regional Primate Center, located in jungle-like river woods near Covington. Talley’s Feed & Seed supplied the center with Purina Monkey Chow. Thus, we became the largest volume retailer of monkey chow in the world. It was shipped in by the boxcar-load!
As the meeting-and-greeting of new church members continued outside, I noticed a Baylor decal on the Hillis car.
“Did you go to Baylor, Dr. Hillis?” I asked. He affirmed.
“That’s where my big sister goes, and that’s where I’m going, too,” I declared emphatically.
So at the outset our family had two connections with the Hillis family: monkeys and bears.
The Hillises involved themselves in our church immediately, as was the case wherever they lived and worked. Bill joined the church choir. The boys were taught by my mother in Sunday School. Over one Sunday dinner, Mother recounted what young David Hillis had shared in class that morning about attending church in Africa outdoors: Chickens gathered under the pews. It was food for thought about the welfare of others while we ate off the good china and sipped iced tea from Mother’s Fostoria.
The following year, in July, Covington’s accomplished little theater group staged the musical “Say, Darling.” Dr. Hillis held the lead role and directed. Looking for summer activity, I signed up as head stage hand and recruited two high school buddies from church. I had recently received my driver’s license, so my crew and I could cruise out to the quaint theater in the woods in my sister’s peppy, red Falcon convertible home from Baylor for the summer. Dr. Hillis was not only a charming leading man, he directed a fine production.
At the closing Saturday night cast party, held at a large country home with a swimming pool, my buddies and I got a bit carried away. We enjoyed the pool but also a few beers as well from kegs iced nearby. Not drunk was I, but very late in getting home that night. Daddy was waiting up, as was Mother in her housecoat. My sheepish excuse: “But Daddy, it was all very safe. You know, the Hillises were there.”
“Yes, but I guar-an-tee Bill Hillis is not getting home at 2 a.m.,” he responded angrily, “and he’ll be in the choir later this morning.” And he was.
Scripture tells us about the promised afterlife, mostly in metaphors, leaving much to conjecture. There will be choirs of angels. And surely Dr. Hillis will be one of the singers. But if there are also musical theater productions, you can be guaranteed he won’t miss morning hymns because of a cast party.