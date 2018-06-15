On May 4, 2010, writer Justin Halpern’s book “S**t My Dad Says” was released. Within weeks it topped the New York Times bestseller list. As cued by the title, it’s a ribald compilation of bon mots shared from father to son by Halpern’s father.
My grain merchant father, a Baptist deacon, wasn’t as unabashed as the elder Halpern. “Stuff My Dad Says” would be more fitting. Though often borrowed, Daddy’s idioms remain with me as unique. This Father’s Day I value his words even more since his death six years ago.
Theodore Broughton Talley, my namesake, was born in 1920 and reared on a self-sufficient farm in southeast Louisiana. He knew hard work and sacrifice in that depressed era as he did in the next one, World War II. A member of The Greatest Generation, he returned to his loving wife and a toddler daughter, marked with his Irishman’s red hair and born in his absence while he followed Gen. George Patton across Europe.
Post-war, many veterans from the South found themselves farming again or starting new businesses. Daddy did both. He farmed his father’s homestead, moving his young family into the house where he was born. Shortly, he started a one-truck fertilizer-spreading service that grew into a retail feed store. The business became a classroom where he taught life lessons to me and my two sisters.
“You can’t peddle from an empty wagon,” he would say if I was overly cautious in purchasing duties as I worked for him at the store. Too few 25-pound sacks of baby chick starter on the Purina order versus the larger sizes? You’d run a risk of outages and the ire of a farmer’s wife who wouldn’t want the 50-pound upgrade forced on her, especially if her chicks were becoming pullets, soon to move on to the adult ration anyway.
I recall those words today while dashing into Walmart or Walgreens for a crucial necessity, only to find that certain item out of stock. Upon such a discovery, I replace everything else from my cart I’ve grabbed on impulse. Why reward the empty wagon of mismanaged logistics? I head to another store in defiance.
“It’s hard, but it’s fair,” is how he awakened me in my youth early every Saturday morning during school months and every day except Sunday in summertime. It was time to go to work. Teamed with African-American warehousemen, I found tough duty sometimes. I unloaded feed from incoming trailers and dispatched everything from racehorse oats to hog feed to swimming pool chlorine drums into myriad customer vehicles including “Jed Clampett” ramshackle pick-up trucks and brand-new, wood-grained Mercury Colony Park station wagons. Daddy taught me the value of hard work and the importance of treating people with respect no matter their walks or means.
“Fast women and slow horses,” was his response when I once asked why a certain horse-feed customer, whose name was also that of a famous tourist bar in New Orleans, was no longer listed as sole proprietor on said barroom sign. (I noted this oddity in a foray into the French Quarter one summer night with some buddies). It took me a moment to grasp Daddy’s succinct answer but deduced the man in question had made poor choices in business or romance. Or both.
Decades later, after my wife passed away and I re-entered the dating scene after nearly 30 years’ absence, my father advised seriously: “Be careful, son. Just be careful.” How odd it was for him to be offering love-life advice to his 57-year-old son. Yet I paused, then understood. In his life he’d seen newly single, middle-aged divorced or widowed men racing carelessly into unfamiliar territory, perhaps fueled by martinis or Viagra. Things sometimes ended badly with women, fast or otherwise. I thanked him.
Further regarding my wife’s passing, “Every cloud has a silver lining,” describes Daddy’s closing comment in a touching conversation we had the day after her funeral 12 years ago. He and Mother could not attend due to ill health. On the phone I described the poignant, caring support my children and I felt from our church and the Bentonville, Arkansas, community. It was as if we’d been life-long locals; the church sanctuary was filled. Yet we had relocated there barely three years earlier. And I described the graveside scene where she was laid to rest in the old downtown Bentonville City Cemetery: A lone pine tree shades our burial plots, reminding anyone of those deep roots we share in Louisiana forests.
Then, as an afterthought regarding two notable yet low-key billionaire locals, I said, “Oh, and Sam and Helen Walton are buried just a hundred yards down the lane from Linda.”
Silence. Then he chuckled. “Well, son, your children will never have to worry about cemetery upkeep, now will they?”
An amusing comment — a silver lining — offered father to son at a time when most needed. It was the best stuff my dad had ever said.