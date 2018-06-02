Just when you thought you could rest easy about federally funded health care…
I’m kidding. When have we ever been able to relax about that?
I’m a proud, satisfied patient of Waco’s Planned Parenthood Title X clinic. I’m sharing my personal story because I believe President Trump’s proposed changes to the Title X program will significantly and negatively impact lives in the Waco community. Lives like mine.
Way back in the 1970s, President Nixon signed the federal Title X program into law to provide federal funding for family planning services. This means birth control, cervical cancer screenings, HIV tests, STD treatment and preventive health-care screenings for women and men. Over that time, millions of Americans have used this funding to stay healthy and plan and space their pregnancies. And before we get ahead of ourselves, abortion services are not funded by Title X.
In Waco, Planned Parenthood is the only health center that participates in Title X. For uninsured Texans who can’t afford health-care visits, Planned Parenthood is open to anyone who walks through the door, providing trusted expert health-care exams, cervical cancer screenings and prevention, HIV tests, treatment of STDs and all FDA-approved birth control methods, including IUDs and implants.
These health-care services are available at Planned Parenthood as same-day and next-day appointments that you can book online. With Title X funding, the services are provided on a sliding-scale fee based on income so that no one is prevented from the health care they need.
When I was attending Baylor University, the only health care I had was provided by Planned Parenthood. During a routine checkup, they discovered questionable cells on my cervix. I was told they could be pre-cancerous and that a colposcopy was needed to determine the severity of the situation. Without insurance this procedure would have been beyond my means at the time. I was a single mother making an attempt to better my life and the life of my child when the idea of cervical cancer made its sudden appearance. Upon hearing the news of my condition, I was immediately reassured by the professionals at Planned Parenthood that I could receive the procedure at no cost because Title X funds would help me receive the health care I needed but could not afford on my own.
Because of this reassurance provided to me at the clinic as a direct result of their Title X funding, I was able to go home and cook dinner for my daughter, give her a bath, read a bedtime story and put her to bed without wondering if I had cancer and no way to receive necessary medical attention for it. Title X funding helped me carry out my responsibilities as a mother and helped me listen in class without being overly worried. Had it not been for Title X, the course of my life would have dramatically changed. Happily, however, I went on to graduate from Baylor, find gainful employment and contribute positively to society. In short, I got to live. No big deal.
The proposed rules for this program are controversial because they target Planned Parenthood health centers. They would ban a doctor from informing a patient that she has the legal option of choosing an abortion. Low-income patients at a Title X health center would no longer have this information, but an insured patient at a private MD’s office would. This is not fair and creates a two-tiered system based on someone’s income level and insurance status.
Wacoans have some of the highest rates of uninsured residents in Texas. If enacted, this proposal could put health-care exams, screenings and birth control out of reach for the people in our community who need them most. People like me. This means if I encountered the same situation today as opposed to six years ago, I would be leaving the clinic overcome with anxiety and my life and the lives of people around me would suffer. Please understand me when I say Title X funding helps more than its recipient.
Planned Parenthood and Title X were there when I had no other health-care options. This story is not very different from hundreds of other Wacoans. In my humble opinion, that is one reason why these controversial new proposals matter and should be rejected.