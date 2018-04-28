I’d like to offer a slightly different perspective on school safety. For the sake of transparency, let me acknowledge that I am not a native Texan. I was born and raised in the great state of Ohio. Yes, that makes me a Buckeye. Job relocation brought me to Waco, Texas, in 1999.
Honestly, I knew very little about Waco, but after retiring in 2003 I have chosen to make Waco my permanent home. I could have moved anywhere else. I have really grown to love Waco. I have a great church family, I love the weather, have made great friends and the bass fishing is awesome.
Also, just to get it out of the way, I grew up around guns. Mainly shotguns, as at the time, it was illegal to hunt with a rifle. Even deer hunting was done with a shotgun using a rifled slug. One of the things I truly miss about Ohio was the fantastic rabbit hunting. Crisp winter air in the nostrils. Crunching leaves or snow under foot. Beagles running and baying their brains out. And the sound of my Remington 1100 ringing out when I sent a cottontail to “bunny heaven.”
I felt it important you know that bit of background so when I say I didn’t grow up in what I would characterize as a “gun culture,” you can put it into contextual perspective. Fact is, I hadn’t truly thought much about the phrase “gun culture” till one day I saw a television commercial that I found astounding. The commercial touted that everyone who purchased a new car would get a free firearm. I shared this with a few of my Buckeye friends back home and they didn’t believe me. I had to pause the television screen, take a picture and send it to them before they’d believe me. Before that moment, I hadn’t realized just how ingrained this “gun thing” really was to a certain segment of our society.
So back to the subject of school safety. I became interested in magic tricks (specifically sleight of hand) at an early age. I sent away for books, the trick deck of cards, and, well, you get the idea. The essence of all magic is built around getting you focused. If I can get you focused on where you “think” the trick is coming from, chances are you are going to be tricked!
So with that in mind, if our objective is to ensure the safety of our children while in school, why are we arguing about guns? Why are we not focused on school safety? Focus. Still not making sense? OK, try this. There was a time when you could go to an airport, buy a ticket and literally walk on an airplane with virtually no security. You wouldn’t want to try that now. What changed? We decided that the safety of air travel was woefully inadequate. This was magnified by 9/11 but it began long before then. Some of us are old enough to remember in the 1970s and ’80s when hijacking planes was all the rage. I think maybe a fellow named D.B. Cooper had something to do with it as well.
How about the workplace? Post office shootings, disgruntled workers coming into the workplace and shooting the place up. Remember? What did we do? Most large businesses and government agencies began using security cameras, secured entrances, security services, etc. Remember when you could walk into virtually any hotel through any door at any time? Not anymore. Now, after hours, you must use a room key to get into any entrance other than the one in the front. A different reality has eased into place across our society around security.
Here’s my point. So long as we focus on guns as the problem, we might be “missing the trick.” But if we focus on keeping our children safe in school, we might expose the trick and create real magic.
Some 98,750 public schools exist in the United States. Having managed a site safety project in my previous life, I’m guesstimating that for an average of $100,000 per school we could put security systems in place that would make it nearly impossible for anyone not authorized (armed or otherwise) to enter a school to actually do so.
Stay focused. Why do I keep saying that? Because I bet someone reading this has already shot this idea down (no pun intended). Because they anticipate the most dreaded of all dreaded solutions: another way to raise taxes. Did I say anything about raising taxes? Nope. (Oh, and I got my property tax assessment appraisal letter too.) Back to the point: Price tag of such a proposal: $9.8 billion. Total federal budget for 2018: $3.8 trillion. By my math, $9.8 billion is roughly .2 percent of the total budget.
So the question I would ask of the leaders of our great country (if I were asked) would be this: “Unless you don’t believe we can make our schools as safe as we have made airplanes, why can’t we dedicate .2 percent of our national budget to the safety of our country’s greatest resource — its youth, the future of our country?
How about that? A recommendation for school safety that doesn’t affect the Second Amendment or raise taxes. Now that would be quite a magic trick.