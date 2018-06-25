We must assume that most of the 75 “local faith leaders” (so called by our local newspaper) had good-faith religious or moral concerns and honorable intentions in publicly opposing the government’s separation of immigrant children from their parents and baby sitters. Some undoubtedly had a different or additional motivation, that being a partisan political and/or anti-Trump agenda. It’s unlikely they would ever admit, perhaps even to themselves, to having an ulterior motive.
Some observers might place them all in the category of “useful idiots.” That derisive term was initially used by Communists to describe non-Communists regarded as susceptible to their propaganda and manipulation. It is now used for persons perceived as propagandists for any cause of whose goals they are not fully aware and who are used cynically by leaders of the cause (per Wikipedia).
That would be an unkind but apt title for the faith leaders who either knowingly or unwittingly, naively, allowed themselves to be used by “the Resistance” — i.e. Democrats and never-Trump Republicans. Proponents of open borders cleverly used undocumented immigrant children, national and local faith leaders and the news media as weapons and shields in furthering their cause. As one blogger observed, “An inherently political issue has been effectively rendered religious, with the righteous on one side, sinners on the other.”
A cynic might also equate the faith leaders to so-called “social justice warriors” who, unlike real warriors, wage their battles via social-media accounts. There they promote left-wing causes and preen and tout their liberal virtues. Worse, they also scold, insult, curse and threaten anyone who holds a contrary view or uses out-of-favor personal pronouns.
Now that the faith leaders’ goal has been achieved, at least momentarily, perhaps they will march to Congressman Bill Flores’ Waco office and present a note of gratitude to him and President Trump, with the attendant publicity, of course. We should assume that, as faith leaders, they will want to do the right thing.
They might also fervently pray that the president persists in his campaign pledge to fix the immigration mess, and actually does it. If so, it will be despite the fierce objections and interference of those invested in maintaining the status quo. That would include businesses that want the cheap(er) labor; Democrats who need immigrant votes; and faith leaders who wish to recruit congregants and desperately needed clergy, or selfishly impose their (perceived) virtuous agenda against the public will and public good. Nations to our south also need illegal migration to continue unabated as a pressure relief valve to tamp down discontent that could lead to overthrow of their governments.
It’s extremely unlikely there will ever again be better circumstances for solving the immigration crisis: a willing and enthusiastic president, Republican control of Congress and unwavering support from the voters who gave them a clear mandate to fix it.