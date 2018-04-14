“Almost everyone has the justified sense that America is coming apart at the seams.” “Public discourse has become hollow and shrill.” This country is now “hopelessly splintered.” Such lamentations are widely and loudly heard on every hand. I, along with many, am disheartened: so much emoting, so little reasoning; so much yelling, so little discussing.
When we get too depressed, however, we might remind ourselves that in the presidential election of 1800 supporters of John Adams argued that Thomas Jefferson was such an atheist, such a godless man, that, if he were elected, “family Bibles would have to be hidden away for safekeeping.” Jefferson supporters meanwhile spread vicious rumors that Adams was actually insane. Historian David McCullough sums it up in his Adams biography: The election of 1800 “became a contest of personal vilification surpassing any presidential election in American history.” We might note, however, that McCullough wrote this prior to the election of 2016.
At any rate, in the midst of our current stressing, we might do well to remember that at one time in this country the North and South were literally shooting at one another. No small event: More Americans were killed in that civil war than Americans killed in World War I, the Korean War and the Vietnam War combined.
But then is then and now is now, and it is now that we have to worry about. So why such volatile moral and political disagreements? Why such angry emoting, so much yelling over gun control, immigration and abortion?
The puzzle is magnified when we stop to think that most of us believe in objective moral values. Few believe that simply thinking something good or right makes it good or right. Few believe that simply thinking something bad makes it so. Those who believe in equal rights for gays, for example, believe that it is a matter of objective justice. Those who believe that abortions are wrong believe that they are objectively wrong.
Of course, accounting for the objectivity of moral values is a deep and difficult philosophical issue. Maybe what is objectively right or wrong is what an ideal observer would think is right or wrong. Maybe we believe that the ideal observer is God and that morality is rooted in the will of God.
However we think about moral objectivity, it is crucial to acknowledge that all of us are fallible and we could be mistaken about what is objectively right or wrong. We could be mistaken about what an ideal observer would choose. We could be mistaken about what God wills. To think that one could never be mistaken is to think that one is God and that, surely, would be the highest form of idolatry.
This, of course, brings us back to why there is so much moral disagreement and to the fundamental issue: How should we proceed in our disagreements with one another?
Perhaps the place to begin is with the recognition that all of us tend to adopt the moral views of the community in which we are raised. Born into a Christian community, one becomes a Christian. Raised in a Muslim home, one becomes a Muslim. Raised in an angry “Christian” community such as the Westboro Baptist Church or a belligerent racist Muslim community like ISIS, the likelihood is that one will become angry, that one will become a belligerent racist.
We are who we are in large measure because of the families that raised us, the religious communities that sustained us and the educational systems that taught us. We are who we are because of our history.
But as author Flannery O’Connor noted in one of her letters, while we are our history, we are more than our history. Grateful for the communities that have sacrificed to undergird us with the values to which we find ourselves committed, we should also have the courage to think hard about those commitments. How desperately we wish that those individuals who flew planes into the twin towers almost 17 years ago now had been willing to think hard and critically about the values they had imbibed from their community.
Making moral and political judgments is, then, risky business, risky because we could be wrong. I had a student who at the end of an ethics course said that he had been disappointed in the class. “I thought,” he explained, “that if I took a course in ethics I would come out with a set of principles or standards that would tell me precisely what to do in any situation I confronted.” In effect, he wanted principles that would relieve him of moral decision-making, which would relieve him of making particular moral judgments.
There is no such relief. We cannot avoid having to make and to take responsibility for particular moral and political judgments. The person who says “I just do what God wills that I do” has to make a judgment about what it is that God wills. And nothing is more obvious than that many individuals disagree about that.
So what does this mean about how we should proceed in our disagreements with one another? There is nothing to do (but what a difference it could make if we would do this), there is nothing to do but to work hard to avoid emoting rather than reasoning and avoid yelling rather than respectfully discussing. If one does this virtuously (that is, honestly), then there is nothing to do but with courage and fear and trembling do what one concludes ought to be done.