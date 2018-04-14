Robert Baird is emeritus professor of philosophy at Baylor University where he taught for 47 years. Besides editing numerous books on contemporary issues in philosophy, he has been a member of several professional societies including the American Philosophical Association, Society of Christian Philosophers, Southwestern Philosophical Society and American Civil Liberties Union. The Trib today welcomes Professor Baird to the Trib Board of Contributors on the certain logic that all of us can benefit from a little philosophy now and then.