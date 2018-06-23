President Donald Trump and his top aides have given America two main stories about the separation of families at our southern border, now reversed by executive order: It was an unfortunate byproduct of laws and court decisions that tie the administration’s hand. And it was a necessary deterrent to illegal immigration. These are conflicting accounts. If the administration believed the first one, it should welcome legislation to keep families together. If the second reflected its thinking, it should reject such legislation for undermining a valuable tool against illegal immigration.
Officials have not gone out of their way to clarify the issues.
Take, for example, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen’s comment: “We do not have a policy of separating families at the border. Period.” Based on previous remarks she has made about the policy, what she appears to mean is that the administration was not separating families on purpose but doing so because it’s what happens when you prosecute parents for crossing our borders illegally.
It’s a defense of the administration that ignores three salient points. First, the policy of prosecuting all illegal border crossers as criminals — what the administration is calling “zero tolerance” — was a choice of this administration. Previous administrations considered it and rejected it. Second, it was chosen even though one of its predictable effects was to take many more children from their parents. That’s a major reason it was previously rejected.
Third, at least some high-ranking officials favored separation of families as a way to discourage illegal immigration. The White House chief of staff, John Kelly, told CNN in March 2017 that he was considering separating families as a deterrent. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has done his part to amplify the deterrent message: “If you don’t want your child separated, then don’t bring them across the border illegally.”
Deterrence is a valid purpose of the law, but it has moral limits. Sessions would not, I trust, endorse executing children of illegal immigrants to deter others from crossing. He would see the perversity of a statement like “If you don’t want your child executed, don’t bring him across the border illegally.” The deterrent he is defending, while less severe than that, also crosses the moral line. It places much of its burden on children. To the extent it works as a deterrent, it does so precisely by harming them. That’s why even in the Trump administration, very few people were willing to defend it on these grounds.
An alternative policy would have had three parts. The administration would stop enforcing its zero tolerance policy on adults traveling with children till it got changes in the law that enabled the humane detention of families. It would advance those changes in the law as a stand-alone measure rather than using legislators’ desire to keep children with their parents as leverage to win other immigration-related policy changes. And it would, separately, push for legislative changes that enabled other means of enforcing our immigration laws, such as punishing businesses whose new hires are illegal immigrants.
Really, though, these three steps boil down to one: Just don’t split up families when it’s not absolutely necessary. Among the key advantages: The administration would find it easier to keep track of its storyline.