The students who survived the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, are causing all kinds of trouble, not only for politicians but now for at least one media figure as well. They’ve certainly changed the discussion around guns in a remarkably short amount of time. Is it possible they might force our entire political debate to become a little more ... adult?
One reason conservatives are so bent out of shape by the Parkland students’ activism in favor of gun restrictions is that it’s hard to personally attack a group of teenagers who survived a mass shooting without everyone concluding that you’re a jerk. Because ad hominem attacks are so common in politics, we barely notice them as anything unusual or problematic. But when 17-year-old victims become the target, it becomes shocking.
This is what Fox News host Laura Ingraham has now discovered. Last Wednesday, she sent a tweet mocking David Hogg, one of the most visible Parkland activists, linking to a story on a right-wing website about how Hogg had not been accepted at all the colleges he applied to:
“David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA. . .totally predictable given acceptance rates.)”
Hogg then replied this way: “Soooo @IngrahamAngle what are your biggest advertisers . . . Asking for a friend. #BoycottIngramAdverts”
Right from the get-go, you’ll notice that Ingraham taunted him in a way that was ridiculously juvenile for a 54-year-old woman, while Hogg responded not in kind but by targeting his activism at Ingraham’s show. A number of companies advertising on Ingraham’s show have indeed pulled their ads, including Nestle, Hulu, TripAdvisor, Wayfair and Johnson & Johnson.
Ingraham, after some prayerful contemplation, tweeted this apology: “Any student should be proud of a 4.2 GPA —incl. @DavidHogg111. On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland. For the record, I believe my show was the first to feature David. . .”
Hogg, however, was unmoved:
“I 100% agree an apology in an effort just to save your advertisers is not enough. I will only accept your apology only if you denounce the way your network has treated my friends and I in this fight. It’s time to love thy neighbor, not mudsling at children.”
One of the lessons here is that no matter what your political persuasion, you definitely do not want to get in a social-media war with teenagers because they will crush you. And we should be clear about this: Nobody is “silencing” Laura Ingraham. She has her own television show. Advertisers constantly make decisions about where they want to advertise, based on things such as audience size and demographics, and also what they want their brands to be associated with, so they’re perfectly within their rights to decide they’d rather not associate themselves with Ingraham.
It’s worthwhile to identify precisely which social norm Ingraham violated. It isn’t just that she was being petty, personal and plainly ridiculous. What made it stand out is that when adults deal with children, we expect them to be at least a slightly better version of themselves.
In the past, we’ve had occasion to ask whether certain politicians were being good role models for children. For instance, Republicans were terribly worried about that question during the Monica Lewinsky scandal. President Donald Trump has brought that question into sharp relief as the leader of our country.
And TV hosts? We don’t normally wonder whether they should be good role models. But when that host chooses to interact with a group of kids, this question suddenly presents itself. For once, children (at least a few of them) are not merely symbols, tools or people on whose behalf adults are speaking, but participants in public debate with their own voices. This is something that almost never happens, so it’s not surprising that we run into some difficulties when we apply our ordinary rules of political combat to them. Ingraham reacted to the Parkland students not by showing them how an adult should act but by becoming a parody of how teenagers act.
When we’re dealing with kids, it might provide an occasion to set a good example, not just for them but also for ourselves.