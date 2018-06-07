My husband has recently been the beneficiary of excellent mental-health care in the Serious Mental Illness Life Enhancement (SMILE) program, which offers rehabilitation and recovery services. During his two months at Doris Miller Veterans Affairs Medical Center, we have had the opportunity to observe care both there and at the Olin E. Teague facility.
Our conclusion: As a large medical hospital, the Teague facility is adequate. Yet veterans requiring mental-health care are much better served at the Doris Miller facility in Waco.
We think that’s relevant now that plans are underway to move the Post-Traumatic Residential Rehabilitation Program — PRRP for short — from Doris Miller VA Medical Center to the Olin E. Teague campus in Temple. This move would be detrimental to the recovery of the veterans involved as well as the integrity of the program.
A mainstay of the local campus, the Doris Miller PRRP has proven successful for the veterans served. Several factors account for this. The staff is engaged, professional and compassionate; some serve in both the SMILE and PRRP programs. Also, the campus is open and serene, almost park-like. Access to the campus is uncomplicated because it is located just off Interstate 35. Ample parking is available, including a short walking distance to and from the treatment facility, making navigation of the campus non-stressful for both veterans and the families who visit them.
And finally the veterans are comfortable and safe in the present Waco environment.
In stark contrast, the Temple facility is ill-suited to care for these particular veterans. Having had experience at the Temple campus, I know the staff is large, overburdened and often peremptory in its care. The campus is large, busy and surrounded by concrete. Parking is crowded at best, impossible at worst. To receive treatment, veterans must navigate a large, sprawling facility. Veterans would be less safe in that large location — connected to a substance-abuse program — because their particular needs require serenity, familiarity of surroundings and fewer confusing, distracting elements.
Yes, there’s a plan afoot to move female veterans who are sexual-assault victims to Doris Miller for treatment. This is a well-conceived idea. Those women need the same benefits of the Doris Miller facility — namely excellent staff and serenity in their environment — that patients in the other programs require. However, it would be a serious mistake to assume that the Doris Miller campus could not easily accommodate both programs.
Other PRRP factors rate consideration, including the fact that what is now a substantial eight-week, 20-plus-session program would be shrunk to a dubious two-week program. Many health-care providers at the Doris Miller facility would lose their jobs or be forced to move or commute to Temple — a harrowing experience in itself. The loss of these professionals would hamper the effectiveness of the program. This would lower the cost of the program — a poor reason on which to base decisions affecting our veterans.
Money should never be the determining factor in providing care for veterans who made little money as they served our country. Offering the best care possible should be the primary goal. The Doris Miller VA facility in Waco offers these veterans the best care; the Olin E. Teague facility could not offer the same level of care. Case closed.