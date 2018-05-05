May is National Home Improvement Month, and in case you’ve got the home-improvement bug, you’re not alone. A new poll indicates nearly three out of five homeowners plan to spend money on a home-improvement project this year, and 36 percent of those who do will hire a pro to do all the work.
In part, we can thank the success of our local neighbors and HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” for getting the nation re-energized about their most valuable asset — their homes — these last few years. In addition, the country has rebounded out of an economic recession, bolstered by a new tax-reform law, giving homeowners the means to spruce up where it matters most.
The amount of equity today’s homeowners can tap into is at the highest level on record. Recent findings from a Black Knight report show that homeowners are sitting on $5.4 trillion in ready cash, the most ever. That means as consumers conservatively invest in enhancing and improving their homes, businesses that specialize in these areas can expect higher demand than ever before. This underscores the growth we’ve seen across Dwyer Group’s service brands that equates to more than $1.7 billion in system-wide sales a year and climbing. And based on our areas of expertise, here are a few of the most popular home-improvement projects to tackle first. These will not only increase the aesthetic of a home but also provide a high return on investment.
Paint. The quickest way to make a room look new again is to add a fresh coat of paint. The same applies to the outside of the house. Maintenance can vary with the quality of the paint and the type of exterior, but typically the outside of a home should be repainted every three to seven years. However, using today’s highest quality paints can extend the expected life well beyond this timeframe.
Landscaping. Good landscaping can add up to 28 percent to overall home value. But consistency is key. A solid investment is to spruce up the yard, seeding any dead patches of grass, mowing the lawn regularly and adding a bit of color with flowers or bushes that work with each season.
High-efficiency appliances. Upgrading to high-efficiency appliances, water heaters and furnaces has a dual benefit. These may make the home more attractive for resale but, just as importantly, they reduce living costs for the homeowner. Regardless if upgrading, major appliances should be inspected and maintained regularly.
Windows. Replacing old, drafty windows with newer models featuring double or triple panes, low-e coatings and argon gas can raise a home’s value by a few thousand dollars, not to mention the savings from the energy efficiency they will provide a home. Energy Star estimates that certified windows, doors and skylights can reduce an energy bill by up to 15 percent. Additionally, keeping windows clean and spot-free with regular interior and exterior window cleanings will help keep windows and seals lasting longer.
This all sounds good as the real-estate season picks up heading into the summer. But don’t let the “For Sale” signs fool you. The average homeowner will stay in a house for 13 years, allowing plenty of time to update the place. And twice as many homeowners are improving their properties so they can age in place as those who are renovating in advance of a sale. So here’s to updating to lure the right buyer or splurging to stay put. As it turns out, they both have a home in this market.