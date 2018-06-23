Managing Director,
Children as hostages
I am ashamed of myself for sitting here and not speaking out about my concern and anguish over the policies coming from Mr. Trump. (I cannot in good conscience call him my president.) Here is a man who has alienated all of our allies, including our border neighbors, all while praising Russian and North Korean leaders who do not embrace the idea of human decency or the concept of democracy.
Trump has managed to destroy protection of our national parks and the Clean Air Act that safeguards our environment, to name a few self-serving policies. Now children have become political pawns in his political schemes. We no longer have a president but a person who embraces the ideology of a dictator. His policy is: If you do not agree with me or do as I ask, I will destroy your good name, bully you till you fear for your family and yourself. I will take your children hostage to get what I want.
I am ashamed for thinking there is nothing I can do to stop this horror. This letter is my first step toward working to save our democracy and moral ideals of the United States of America. I pray others will join me and speak up.
Sharon Shaver, Waco
How about our kids?
We have seen anguish, crying, breast-beating, threats, profanity and 24-hour coverage and outrage at President Trump for allowing such an unspeakable travesty to occur. Wait a minute! Is this the first time children have been taken from adults entering our country illegally? Early on, the media’s favorite shot was of a small child on the floor of a cage. Wait a minute! That picture was yanked after discovering it was taken during the Obama administration.
Turn your attention to our children who are separated, or should be, from the adults in charge. As reported, the yearly cost of upkeep for each migrant child would be $35,000. Many of our children are in the often abusive foster care system because they have been removed from adults deemed unfit. Should our money go to them or to non-citizens?
Look at Appalachia. Inner city slums, homeless children on the streets, crying toddlers left on their own because the adults are out pursuing a drug deal. We have enough children of our own who have been (or should be) removed from their adult “caretakers” to cry over. The progressive leaders of the resistance should dry their tears and help fix our immigration system, broken for many years before 2016.
Juanita Case, Hewitt
So where’s the outcry?
Can you imagine a better time for all of us, including those who call themselves “pro-life,” to speak out/stand up/make calls/protest, do something to stop the unspeakable actions perpetrated on our borders? If we stand by, silent and paralyzed, we are culpable. Children have been separated from their parents!
Pam Smallwood, Waco