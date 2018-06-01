Amid swirling charges and counter-charges, the Hewitt City Council last month voted to hire a Fort Worth law firm to investigate complaints that some city employees have made against Mayor Ed Passalugo, whom they contend has created a “hostile work environment.” But is this really so? Or is this the price of being a vigilant public servant? Citizens are certainly justified in asking: How did Hewitt get where we are now?
During a May 7 Hewitt City Council workshop, Hewitt City Manager Adam Miles was already talking about a tax hike that could affect each household by $4 a month to fund employee pay raises. Hewitt employees did not receive a wage increase in 2017. Given the size of the tax hike discussed, I began requesting more information regarding employee wages. This is when the problems started.
After receiving employees’ wages, I was shocked. Some 25 percent of the payroll goes to city directors, managers and supervisors. My review shows these salaries range from $70,000 to $142,000 plus benefits. The other 75 percent of city payroll goes to police, firefighters, parks and street workers, library staffers and utilities employees — and they’re very much on the low end of the pay scale. These folks make anywhere from $10,000 to $35,000.
City Manager Miles stated at one point that the average pay for the city of Hewitt is $68,047. My concern: When the top 25 percent is making big bucks and other employees are not, this increases average pay figures, which in turn gives a false impression of wages paid to civil servants and non-management employees.
Don’t get me wrong. I’m all in favor of paying salaries in line with other cites of the same population and economic prospects. But after reviewing all information, I find three-quarters of our civil servants and non-management employees make less than those in comparable cities. Meanwhile, remaining staff make 30 percent to 50 percent more than those occupying similar positions in comparable cities.
I had a meeting with Mr. Miles to relay my concern that we are possibly top heavy in directors and manager salaries, that some restructuring might be appropriate. He disagreed, stressing that he wanted everyone — himself, directors, managers and all employees — to receive a wage increase of 8 percent. He also expressed a desire to hire more staff.
I suggested that we don’t need a pay hike to the point of provoking a possible rollback election. Instead, I said, we need to review all top-paying city jobs and see if we can be better stewards of Hewitt residents’ tax money. I told Mr. Miles that I do agree we need to increase salaries for our police, firefighters and other staff employees. We also need two to three more police officers. We are having to replace police and firefighters because of the low salaries currently paid. I would much rather provide pay boosts to current employees than incur extra costs to replace them when they leave Hewitt for better-paying jobs elsewhere.
Since all of this, allegations have been made concerning both the mayor and myself. My concerns going forward include the fact City Manager Miles is having a romantic relationship with one of the managers now suing our city’s mayor over this “hostile work environment.” This individual reports directly to Mr. Miles. This is a clear conflict of interest. Mr. Miles needs to step down without pay during any investigation. Possibly because of my concerns, a Facebook post by one of my constituents referring to “shenanigans” regarding the city manager and managing director of administration — a post I shared, for better or worse — has now prompted a formal complaint against my wife and me. Yes, I’m confused, too.
All this has been eye-opening. I have been on the Hewitt City Council for only a couple of months, but it’s long enough to learn one thing: If city council members do not agree with the city manager and some of his top directors, they will come after you. And as the investigation ensues and constituents consider the spectacle unfolding at City Hall, taxpayers are justified in wondering just who’s in charge around here.