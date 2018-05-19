Greetings, Wacoans, old and new. (Having lived here for 18 years, I think by now I finally fall in the former category!) I have a brief test for you. Do you own an old Waco house built before, say, 1955? Are the exterior walls made of brick? Are you currently considering painting those brick walls in order to freshen up the look of your old house?
If you answered yes to all three questions, I would like you to go to your purse or wallet and get out your driver’s license. If the name on the license is either “Chip” or “Joanna,” please continue to make Waco seem very attractive to potential tourists and residents. If your name is not Chip or Joanna, we need to have a talk.
Driving around Waco lately, have you noticed that more and more old brick houses are being painted? And painted gray? When a few houses are painted gray, they stand out and we can call it creative. When a lot of houses are painted gray, they blend together and we can call it a copycat cliché.
There are a number of reasons why I find this aesthetic trend disturbing. Historic preservation is about returning a house either to its original appearance or to its appearance at its era of greatest significance. For example, the house at 2807 Lasker Avenue — now the Elvis House Bed and Breakfast — was built for the Fadal family in 1924 but also has significance because of its association with Elvis Presley, befriended by the family in the 1950s. To paint the brick exterior of this house would make it unrecognizable to the Fadals — or to Elvis. Its historic character would be seriously damaged.
Another reason to think long and hard before painting a brick house: Once it’s painted, you can’t go home again. That is to say, paint is pretty much forever and you are destined to a future of painting and re-painting. True, some painted houses have been painstakingly sandblasted to get back to something like its original appearance, but this technique also removes the hard outer surface of the bricks themselves, creating a new problem. The preservation principle here: Do nothing to your historic building that is not reversible.
Yet another point: a particular color of brick is often associated with the very style of the house. Think of all the eye-catching houses on Austin Avenue and in Castle Heights and Sanger Heights that have red brick walls and white or green trim. That’s a hallmark of the Colonial Revival style, which was immensely popular in Waco between 1910 and 1940. The style was a favorite not only of homeowners but also of leading Waco architects, particularly Milton W. Scott and Birch D. Easterwood, who also designed many of the dormitories at Baylor University. To paint these houses is to totally obscure the intentions of the architect — and the preference of the original homeowner.
As I write this I am looking out the window of my Colonial Revival house and can admire the wall of the charming 1920s cottage next door, which has three different colors of brick, and every single brick is framed by the lighter color of the mortar. To paint those walls a single color would be to negate the subtle patterns that were a hallmark of 20th-century houses.
There are thus a number of arguments for keeping brick walls their original color. I might add that it’s equally damaging to replace your doors, windows or even roofs made of tile or slate. When you have finished all that work, you may have a nice house but you will no longer have a historic house. And in the long run I suspect that you also may be hurting the resale value of your house.
If your old brick house has already been painted, you don’t have a problem. The damage has already been done and you can’t make it any worse by re-painting. Nor is there a problem if your house has wooden or synthetic siding — those houses were painted from the start and can always be repainted in the original colors. That is to say, the changes are reversible.
Of course, for most of you thinking of doing this, you are the owner of your house and, in most cases, you will be able to remodel your house as you see fit. You are the one who will have to live with the result. Historic preservation laws in the United States are fairly weak unless you are financing the work with federal funds — or, now, with City of Waco tax increment financing (TIF) funds. In those cases, you will have to abide by the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Historic Preservation.
But if you’re painting the house only to freshen it and flip it, think for a second that many buyers might well prefer the original, historic appearance. Please do not paint it gray just because you are seeing green.