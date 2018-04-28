OK, folks, here’s a joke for you. Question: How many historic preservationists does it take to change a light bulb? Answer: two. One to change the bulb, one to mourn the passing of the old one! Yes, it is true: We preservationists can sometimes have a self-deprecating sense of humor.
Some of my preservation brethren have lately been mourning the passing of a historic Waco name: the Elite Café. As is well known in Waco and anywhere that Chip and Joanna Gaines have fans, the Elite has been transformed into Magnolia Table, part of the Gaines Fixer Upper Empire and thus part of the blooming of a new Waco.
This dustup has resulted in a letter of complaint from the McLennan County Historical Commission to the Texas Historical Commission, protesting the loss of the historic name. Whatever the merits of this argument, the Texas Historical Commission does not have legal authority to prohibit the changing of the name of a historic business.
As a member of the City of Waco’s Historic Landmark Preservation Commission, I can confirm that when we reviewed the plans for Magnolia Table, the change of names was one of the issues that came up. We concluded that insisting on retaining the original name might be a deal-breaker for the entire project, and that it just wasn’t worth it.
This is not to say that partisans of the original name don’t have a point. Can anyone in Waco imagine a new name for the ALICO Building? You might as well try to re-brand the Alamo. When the San Antonio Conservation Society was founded in 1924, its mission was “to cooperate in the preservation of the Missions, to conserve Old Buildings, Documents, Pictures, Names, Natural Beauty, and anything admirably distinctive of San Antonio.” Names might be street names, but they could also be the names of rivers or parks or buildings.
Yet we live in an era of named giving opportunities. The names of buildings are often up for sale. Do I need to mention Enron Field? From 2000 to 2002 that was the name of what we now know as Minute Maid Park. Sometimes change can be good.
It’s important to remember that local change has been happening over time. From 2003 to 2016 the name was not the Elite Café but the Elite Circle Grille. And perhaps more importantly, the building has been changed over time. The building was refurbished in 1983, and again in 2003. By the time it reopened in 2003, I doubt there was much of anything left inside that onetime patron Elvis Presley would have recognized.
As built in 1941, the place was nothing fancy — it was a coffee shop primed to give auto travelers a place for a good meal. (Curbside service was an original feature.) It had a very nice Spanish Colonial Revival exterior with red tile roof, round arches and iron balconies but a fairly simple interior. Its central claim to fame was that it was air-conditioned.
The biggest change in its re-imagining as Magnolia Table was the creation of clerestories with square windows on each side of the central tower. This was necessary to create the tall and light-filled interiors of the new restaurant. The walls of the clerestories rose to just about the same level as the old neon signs that read “ELITE CAFÉ.”
We heard that at some point the plan was to paint the tile roof black, which concerned folks on the landmark commission because the red tile roof is a key stylistic feature of Spanish Colonial Revival. However, the tiles on the roof remain red; only the metal roof of the clerestories is black. This is actually good preservation practice: When making changes to a historic building, it’s good to distinguish the original from the new construction.
As completed, the exterior looks pretty darn good, and by and large faithful to the original design. My one complaint would be that the waiting area intrudes so much that the balance between the wings and the entrance tower is diminished. On the other hand, originally that area was parking, which was not much of an aesthetic triumph.
Inside, little of the original Elite remains to be seen, and that is mainly framed on the walls. And interiors are indeed a significant feature of a historic building. However, the original interior had been lost before the Gaineses began work, so another new interior is not a net loss. And the very attractive interior by Joanna is the thing that drove the entire project in the first place.
So here is the moral of this story: Elvis has left the building, but so had the original restaurant. The exterior is pretty well preserved, and the changes were necessary to give the building a new use aligned with the growth of Waco tourism. Sometimes a bulb just needs to be changed.