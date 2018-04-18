The country received a generous holiday bonus with the passage of federal tax reform, which the Council of Economic Advisers estimated will boost household incomes by an average of $4,000 per year. Higher wages and renewed job growth are already benefiting millions across Texas, including Hispanic families and small businesses that struggled under the sluggish growth of the Obama years.
Unfortunately, the passage of tax reform hasn’t silenced a chorus of critics who say that lower tax rates are bad for Hispanics and the middle class. They couldn’t be more wrong.
The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act gives significant relief to families by lowering rates, increasing after-tax incomes for taxpayers in every tax group. Now that the IRS’ revised withholding tables have gone into effect, most workers will see a welcome bump in their paycheck.
Relief comes on the business side as well. Hispanics owned an estimated 4.23 million businesses in the United States at the end of 2016. Nearly a fifth of these were in Texas. Those firms benefit from a vastly reduced corporate tax rate of 21 percent (versus the old 35 percent) and a new 20 percent deduction for many owners of pass-through businesses.
These reforms have helped launch a wave of economic optimism sweeping the nation from shore to shore. Walmart, Chipotle and more than 200 other companies have announced bonuses and raises for their employees due to the passage of tax reform. The unemployment rate remains historically low and average hourly earnings have jumped 2.9 percent over the past year, the biggest raise Americans have seen since June 2009.
Tax reform is fast becoming a boon to the entire country, but our state is likely to benefit more than most. As companies bring profits and jobs home from overseas due to the reduction in the corporate tax rate, low-tax Texas will present an attractive investment opportunity.
Keith Phillips, an economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, agrees: “If there is some repatriation of profits to the U.S. and there is greater incentive for investment, Texas is one of those faster-growing states that have a higher potential for growth and so we should see a disproportionate share of the gains in investment.” He expects the state’s economy to grow by a healthy 3 percent in 2018.
Greater investment and economic growth will lead Hispanic workers to enjoy higher wages, more opportunities and expanded worker benefits. Texas’ largest employer, Walmart, announced it would raise starting wages from $9 to $11 per hour and expand parental leave. More companies are following suit.
Everything we’ve seen suggests that tax reform is already improving lives for workers, but that shouldn’t come as a surprise. The Lone Star State has long pioneered the model of low taxes and economic freedom, and the results speak for themselves. Texas has been an engine for job growth since the Great Recession, creating more than 2 million net jobs since 2010. The state’s unemployment rate has not exceeded 5 percent for the last three and a half years.
Naysayers will continue to insist that tax reform has nothing to do with the success we’ve seen in Texas and are now seeing across the United States. But as the economy continues to flourish, their rhetoric will sound increasingly hollow. All Texans, including Hispanics, should cheer the passage of tax reform and the economic opportunities it brings.