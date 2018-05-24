Since 1983 and U.S. Secretary of Education Richard Riley’s education report “A Nation at Risk,” American policymakers and politicians have accused our public schools of not adequately preparing children to meet our nation’s human resource needs in an increasingly competitive global economy. While this criticism has taken many forms, it has generally concluded that our nation’s schools have “failed” and that the solution somehow is: high-stakes accountability testing for children and schools, competition in the form of new kinds of competitor “public” schools (i.e., charters, vouchers), blaming teachers and their preparation or, more recently, closing/reorganizing “failed” schools and possibly dispersing students across other schools or communities.
While all of this may be well-intended and born of frustration, it typically focuses solely on the academic purpose of schooling and fails to acknowledge the broader community role of public schools as they have evolved in the United States. Indeed, it’s often the case that where schools (and their communities) have failed is precisely in those other roles, roles that indirectly (and sometimes directly) impact the academic mission of schools. Especially in communities where the local public school is the primary, if not exclusive, public institution, it is the place where community members can come together and often where community needs and related services can be most effectively addressed, even if not directly academic per se. How often is it the case that a student’s school difficulties result, at least in part, because of factors beyond teaching and learning? Ask any teacher and he’ll tell you “lots of times”!
To be clear, the indictment of schools and many of these proposed remedies are the result of poor public policy and are primarily targeted at communities of color and in economic distress. The poor are not disadvantaged because they lack an education; they often lack an adequate education and health care because they are poor. To simply blame parents for their own poverty and its debilitating impacts on their children is insufficient and unfair. As Andre Perry at the Brookings Institution said just last week, many of the current conditions for low-income families have resulted historically from a lack of public will to address the roots of inequality.
For at least a decade, Waco has been very fortunate to have had inspired civic leadership from the likes of former Waco Mayor Virginia DuPuy, who recognized that a well-educated populace is critical for a community to flourish and that the challenge for schools in educating all the community’s children includes, but goes beyond, academics. It is the school’s primary job (for which it is best suited) to focus on teaching and most importantly learning, but it is the community’s job to ensure that the needed supports are in place to help children benefit from (i.e., learn in) our public schools. This does not mean that schools don’t have work to do in improving teaching and learning or don’t need more human and fiscal resources for this purpose, but it emphasizes the partnership that communities (including families/care-givers) have and must have with their schools in readying children of all ages and backgrounds for school success.
Today, the Prosper Waco initiative continues the work started by Mayor DuPuy, helping the broader Waco community ensure that all its children, especially disadvantaged children, are healthy and ready to succeed in public schools. Prosper Waco is a so-called “backbone” organization, intended to foster and coordinate community efforts that promote education-readiness as well as adequate health care, especially as these impact and are impacted by financial security/poverty. Such efforts are not provided by Prosper Waco per se but by individuals and organizations in the community that see those efforts as consistent with their interests, values and mission. Many such efforts are referred to as “wrap-around” support/services for the ways in which they promote core objectives that help all children in our community flourish — in education and otherwise.
Under plans approved Monday by the Texas Education Agency for several academically struggling Waco public schools, the Waco Independent School District board will immediately partner with Prosper Waco in a way that such wrap-around supports will be specially orchestrated to target helping children in these schools. This wrap-around support strategy has been shown elsewhere to be a vital step in stabilizing both schools and communities, leading to a variety of positive outcomes. It holds great potential for these schools and their students — and for continuing to move Waco forward as a community.
Even without TEA involvement, the leadership provided by Prosper Waco is critical to the development of our future citizens and community. Let’s join in celebrating the Prosper Waco initiative, Prosper Waco community partners and the legacy of community efforts to realize Waco’s full potential.