Recently the Trump administration raised tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada. The president signed an executive order directing the Department of Commerce to impose a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum. The White House cited Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1982 as its authority to do so. This potent provision gives the secretary of commerce authority to determine the impact of any import on the national security of the United States, and authority to the president to adjust tariffs accordingly, bypassing the Congress.
The Canadian government has been very vocal in its criticism of the action, particularly taking exception to the administration’s contention that importing steel and aluminum from Canada is harmful to the national security of the United States. I agree with the Canadian position. Given Canada’s contributions to our common defense, it’s certainly understandable that Canada has taken offense at the administration’s actions.
When I think of Canada vis-à-vis America and our national security, I think about the Canadian navy ships that swept the mines in front of all five invasion sites on the night of June 5, 1944, and the three Canadian divisions in the center of the assault on Juno Beach the next day. I think of the 14,000-plus Canadians making that D-Day assault. I think of the 100-plus ships and 10,000-plus Canadian seamen taking part in that largest amphibious assault in history.
I think about Canada as our ally in NATO and our partner in the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and its early warning facilities for both of our countries. I think about our NATO ally Canada and its Royal Canadian Air Force Base in Zweibrücken, Germany, just down the road from where I was stationed in the 1970s, and the Canadian airmen I met, particularly those in our unofficial “Little NATO Officers’ Association.”
I think about the 9/11 attack and the assistance given to the United States when, having been attacked, we closed our air space to all incoming commercial air traffic, and the Canadians’ decision, without knowing whether those planes posed a threat or not, to allow them to divert and land in their country.
I think about the thousands of passengers, finding themselves stranded in places like Gander, Newfoundland, where many of them — strangers in need — were taken into private homes by Canadians or housed in schools, community centers and churches, all given food, lodging and medical care without compensation till they could get to their original destinations.
And I think about the military support and assistance given to us by our ally Canada in Afghanistan in the fight against the Taliban. Even Canadian military personnel assigned to exchange positions in American units deployed with their American allies.
I don’t know whether U.S./Canadian tariffs are unfair and need to be renegotiated and altered, even steel and aluminum tariffs. But what I do know is that they should not be renegotiated or altered on the grounds that Canada is a security threat to the United States. I remember learning in school years ago that the U.S./Canadian border was the oldest and longest unarmed border in the world. It still is.
Incidentally, I believe it was indeed British redcoats who burned the White House during the War of 1812, not Canada — a statement reportedly made during a telephone conversation between the president and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Both allied countries have too much to lose with one accusing the other of being a threat to its national security, possibly creating retaliatory tariffs and a trade war with our geographically closest ally.