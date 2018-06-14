My heart broke upon learning of the 20-month-old girl who drowned last month in a backyard pool in Hewitt and died a few days later. The news revived memories of when my own little girl nearly drowned in November 1957. She was 16 months old.
I so remember that icy cold day and how I struggled to pull her heavily clothed body from the small pool of water near our mailbox along the Central Texas country road where we lived. She had been outside playing with her cat while I was hanging laundry to dry.
When I went to check on my daughter’s whereabouts, my initial suspicion was that she had slipped into the barn to join the chickens and pigs. But when I saw that black cat of hers by the mailbox, I knew Kitty couldn’t be there alone. And Kitty wasn’t.
I won’t go into details, but my daughter spent several days in the old Waco Crippled Children’s Hospital. Fortunately, God had other plans for her. She recovered.
When she was to start school at age 6 — there was no kindergarten in these parts back then — we had her eyes examined. To our shock, we learned that, without glasses, she was legally blind. She could see the trees, not the leaves. She could see the road, not the gravel. She could see the sky, not the stars.
Yet God had plans for our little girl. She wore heavy, thick-lensed glasses. She went on to graduate third from Abbott High School and cum laude from Hill College in Hillsboro. Time passed, she married and had three children. While they were still in school, she went to work for Waco Independent School District for several years.
She then went to Baylor University. It took her five years to get through, all while serving as the sole support of her family, including her disabled husband. Upon graduating from Baylor, she began teaching at University High School. On Saturday evenings she plays organ for mass at St. Mary’s Church of the Assumption in West. She recently became a member of the Trib Board of Contributors.
That black cat saved my little girl’s life that long-ago day. Irony of ironies, my daughter’s birthdate was Friday the 13th. My little girl is Teresa Nors.
Today, many people rightly praise the miracle of eyesight and other organ donations from the little angel who drowned last month. God bless Mira Grace McCollum and her family. And God give us all strength to persevere when yet new challenges arise.