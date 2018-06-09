For decades, the Texas business climate has beckoned outsiders to pack up and move to the Lone Star state in search of a better way of life, a better place to work and a better place to raise a family. It’s great news for Texas businesses and the state’s economy. It also means an ever-growing student population in our Texas schools — a good problem to have, but with it comes a unique set of challenges.
In Texas, there are 75 fast-growth school districts, representing only 7.3 percent of all school districts statewide. However, these same districts enrolled 33.4 percent of all Texas students and 80 percent of all new students. It’s clear these fast-growth communities — where many of the business relocations, expansions and job growth are happening — are at the heart of Texas’ economic engine. And ultimately, for the school districts, that means not only more students but a dramatic demand for more facilities, faculty and jobs. It’s not difficult to see that public schools — especially our fast-growth school districts — are doing our own part to contribute to the “Texas Miracle.”
A recent economic impact study proves this point. AngelouEconomics looked at these fast-growth school districts through the lens of more traditional economic drivers — construction, investment and jobs. And their contributions to the Texas economy were staggering. AngelouEconomics found that Texas’ fastest-growing school districts contributed $70.5 billion in increased economic activity, making these 75 fastest-growing public school districts a significant economic driver for our state’s economy. Right here in the McLennan County area, fast-growth districts contribute mightily. Midway Independent School District alone contributed more than $350 million to the Central Texas economy.
From 2000 to 2014 statewide, approximately $33.1 billion was invested into construction projects alone — either facility improvements or brand-new buildings and schools. And as the money flows into school infrastructure and equipment, it ultimately ripples through and across the larger economy, impacting more than 500 business sectors.
And the good news doesn’t stop there.
The FGSC study also discovered that as a result of school infrastructure investments, more that 26,810 jobs are supported each year, translating into $24.7 billion in labor income. And because population growth and school district enrollment are highly correlated, these regions also experience increased housing markets in the area.
Unfortunately, the funding mechanisms in place to fund this growth come at a large cost to Texas taxpayers, through local property tax rolls and bond elections. State funding for school facilities has dwindled from a peak of 45 percent to just 7 percent in 2016-17, and for many fast-growth schools the percentages are even lower — some receive zero in state funding for facilities.
It’s important our Texas lawmakers and leaders in Austin recognize the benefits from fast-growth school districts and increase the state’s share of funding to keep pace with rapid student growth and demands for new facilities. Texas’ investment in fast-growing schools is an investment in the economic prosperity of our state and it’s time our state leaders step up and increase support for public education, including our fast-growing schools, their students, the businesses and larger communities they serve.