Not that I’d mind a world where facts sometimes slip free, so long as the stories we share have lasting value. Fighting back the fake news is one thing. We also must take the offensive, telling stories that bring us back to life. The story of the mothers and fathers who gave birth to the MLK generation is worth telling every spring.
Along with the better-known life and work of MLK’s father, Daddy King, two lesser-known fathers are worth recalling before April slips away. First, we should remember Rev. James Leonard Farmer, father of civil rights leader James Farmer Jr. The elder Farmer, like the elder King, was born before the turn of 20th century, within earshot of relatives who could tell firsthand stories of enslavement. Daddy King and Farmer Sr. faced hostile forces, yet both dedicated their lives to building schools, colleges and churches.
Daddy King labored to establish Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church as a fulcrum of social uplift. Farmer Sr. dedicated his energies across the South to develop institutions of higher education in Atlanta, Mississippi, Texas and Washington, D.C. His work at Wiley College in Marshall was memorialized in Denzel Washington’s film, “The Great Debaters.” But the great educator was also influential in building the Austin institution known today as Huston-Tillotson University.
Rev. Howard Thurman is the third hero of our story and the reason we choose April to tell this story. When he came to Texas in April 1948 at the invitation of Dr. Farmer, Rev. Thurman was pastor of an experimental church in San Francisco, dedicated to interracial community. Before that, Thurman taught with Farmer at Howard University’s School of Divinity. Both shared a scholarly interest in historical interpretation of scripture.
When Thurman arrived in Austin, he brought with him five lectures that he had been working on for nearly 10 years. The lectures were a long answer to a question he had been asked during a 1935 visit to India: How could Christianity overcome its reputation as a religion that supported slavery and segregation? Insights that Thurman delivered in the Austin lectures of April 1948 are today available under the title, “Jesus and the Disinherited.” The lectures present “what the teachings and the life of Jesus have to say to those who stand, at a moment in human history, with their backs against the wall.”
The book memorializing Thurman’s Austin addresses was published in 1949. Although we’re not sure how the book came into the hands of Martin Luther King Jr., we can be sure he was reading it about the time he turned 21, as he was working on a paper for seminary. King’s father was a fraternity brother of Thurman. But here’s where the facts slip away. We resume our story.
Young King would soon take up graduate studies at Boston University. A few years later, Howard Thurman moved to take the post as BU’s dean of March Chapel. The two men got together, likely in October 1953, to watch the World Series on television, featuring Jackie Robinson. The rest, as we say, is history.
As I say, I don’t mind so much when facts can’t be pinned like flies to cork in every particular detail, so long as the story has worth to it. And so, for me, the story behind “Jesus and the Disinherited” is a story you hold on to. It’s a story of fathers and mothers who heard first-hand accounts of enslavement, who kept their faith in education and who lived to see their daughters and sons rock the world against oppression.