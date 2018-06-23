Shortly after Donald Trump was elected our president, I wrote a column expressing my faith that our constitutional form of government was designed to prevent any one particular person from taking control of our government. I expressed confidence that the checks and balances written into our Constitution would enable Congress to act as a counterbalance to any excesses or corruption in the executive branch — particularly important given a chief executive who, for all his possible good intentions, seemed ignorant of the Constitution.
That was then. While I still have a strong faith in the Constitution, I didn’t reckon on the rise of the Cult of Donald, nor did I think both houses of Congress would cave so quickly and meekly to this cult.
We don’t have to go far to see what a cult is like here in Waco. We need only remember the Branch Davidians and their absolute faith in and devotion to Vernon Howell, also known as David Koresh. He could tell his followers to prepare for Armageddon, and they went about making preparations. He could tell them that God wanted him to sleep with their wives while the men in the compound abstained, and they meekly handed over their wives and daughters without a hint of protest. Why? Because Vernon was the voice of God — God’s instrument on earth to bring about God’s will (as defined by Vernon Howell) on this world and usher in the Last Days.
Now we witness the Cult of Donald. I have seen, for instance, interviews with enraptured farmers in Iowa who voted for Trump. They readily admit the trade war Trump ignited has caused major economic hardship for them and they’re frustrated with dueling tariffs. When asked if they disagree with Trump, almost uniformly the answer is: I believe in Trump and I believe he knows what he’s doing. It may well cost them their farms, but their belief in Trump will not be shaken.
I hear people talking about events taking place on our southern border, children being torn away from their parents. Instead of a chorus of voices stating that this goes against everything America stands for, Trump supporters insist their leader is only upholding the law and, while it’s a shame this is happening, the president is doing it and they believe in him and his leadership to make America great again.
I see Congress, from the moment Trump was elected, refuse to try to pass legislation for fear the president won’t sign it if it’s passed. They fail to recall they also have the ability to override such a veto, though to do so the legislation must be acceptable to enough Democrats and moderate Republicans to ensure that override. Yet Republican leadership seems incapable of speaking with Democrats, lest they offend Trump and his loyal followers. Only last week the president imperiled a House immigration bill with a mere tweet.
Watching the primaries nationwide, it doesn’t take long to realize that, with only a few exceptions, if a Republican candidate has said anything contrary to Trump’s official pronouncements, then that candidate is going to lose. In South Carolina, a candidate who survived a sex scandal was toppled from office simply for suggesting the president should do less texting.
When a national cult arises to insist the president can do no wrong, when a Congress refuses to act lest lawmakers offend the president and, by extension, his followers, then checks and balances falter. When the voices of a “news” organization and talk radio never raise an objective question about what the president is doing or not doing, then the balances are tipped ever more to the side of the president.
I fear for our nation. When our president becomes a cult leader and our other elected officials cower in fear of the cult, it isn’t too farfetched to conclude that our Founding Fathers may have written an almost perfect document for governance but that even they could not have foreseen the devastation of a cult on our republic and on our freedoms.