Holy Week leads us to Easter, surely the most significant event in the Christian year. Many of our fellow citizens go to churches this week, some for Lenten devotions, some to rise early for a sunrise service, some to gain moral instruction for their children and even a few to show off new Easter clothes.
In the midst of all this religious activity, it’s a good time for all Wacoans, religious and non-religious, to remember the contributions our churches make to the larger Waco community. Of course, most church revenue goes to pay church staff and maintain church buildings. Yet some local churches support secular charities such as Caritas, Meals on Wheels, Planned Parenthood and the Waco Hunger Farm.
We should not forget the role of Catholic churches in founding Providence Hospital, the role of Methodist churches in founding the Methodist Children’s Home and the role of Baptist churches in founding Hillcrest Hospital and Baylor University. But let us not pass over the many options our churches currently and directly offer the larger community. The diversity of civic action by our churches, large and small, is remarkable.
With apologies to churches left out, here’s an incomplete list indicative of this point:
- St. Mary’s Church of the Assumption for hosting Right to Life events.
- First Baptist Church of Woodway for hosting Baylor Senior Choir rehearsals.
- Westwood Baptist Church for hosting Mother’s Day Out.
- First United Methodist Church for hosting National Day of Prayer.
- Crestview Church of Christ for hosting yoga classes and a “senior prom” for the disabled.
- Lake Shore United Methodist for hosting monthly Wednesday lunches for seniors.
- Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Waco for hosting monthly vegetarian lunches.
- Austin Avenue United Methodist for providing a starting locale for Waco’s Veterans Day and Christmas parades.
- Antioch Community Church for hosting a human trafficking awareness night.
- Islamic Center of Waco for inviting Wacoans to celebrate the end of Ramadan (with parking provided by their neighbors at Primitive Baptist Church) and for providing leadership for Greater Waco Interfaith Conference.
- Congregation Agudath Jacob for annually hosting a Holocaust Remembrance Day event.
- St. Alban’s Episcopal Church for hosting meetings of the Community Race Relations Coalition.
- Seventh & James Baptist Church for fixing lunches for Gospel Café.
- Lake Shore Baptist Church for providing monthly dinners for the Family Self-Sufficiency Program.
- Mt. Olive Baptist Church for collecting clothes and distributing them to the needy.
- New Creation Adventist for collecting clothes and distributing them to the needy.
Special recognition should be given to Waco’s Salvation Army and Mission Waco, whose significant work for the less fortunate has a religious basis. Besides teaching good citizenship, our churches support a range of activities open to all. It’s not surprising our political leaders of yore as well as our current leaders recognize the good work of our churches and waive payment of property taxes. In my view, the activities listed above and similar activities not listed make Waco a better community and a better place to live for all.