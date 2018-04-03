Fifty years ago today, Martin Luther King Jr. was killed when he stepped from his second-floor room at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis to speak to Southern Christian Leadership Conference colleagues in the parking lot below. An assassin’s bullet ended the life of the 39-year-old activist who helped advance the cause of African-American rights more in 14 years than it had progressed in the previous 350 years.
King’s legacy is remarkable. His shrewd strategy of non-violent protest, charismatic personality and electrifying oratory mobilized the black community, challenged centuries of oppression and changed America. Inspired by his faith, the Baptist minister helped direct the Montgomery bus boycott initiated by Rosa Parks in 1955, helped found and lead the SCLC and organized numerous marches and sit-ins. His 1963 “Letter from Birmingham Jail” and his “I Have a Dream” speech delivered to 250,000 people at the National Mall in Washington in August 1963 detailed the plight of America’s blacks and helped reduce racial discrimination. His sermon “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop,” preached at the Mason Temple in Memphis, headquarters of the Church of God in Christ, the night before his death ranks with John Winthrop’s “A Model of Christian Charity” and Jonathan Edwards’ “Sinners in the Hands of an Angry God” as among America’s most famous.
King initially planned to speak at Williston Senior High School in Wilmington, North Carolina, on April 4 to support Reginald Hawkins, a dentist and civil rights advocate who was the first African-American gubernatorial candidate in the state’s history. King then planned to stump in other North Carolina cities on Hawkins’ behalf. Instead he decided to stay in Memphis to support the strike of predominantly black sanitation workers protesting low wages and deplorable working conditions. There he declared in his April 3 sermon, paraphrasing Moses: “[God has] allowed me to go up to the mountain. And I’ve looked over. And I’ve seen the promised land. I may not get there with you.”
On April 5, about 200 black Williston students peacefully marched to the downtown New Hanover County Courthouse to hold a prayer service in memory of King. Another group of students went to nearby New Hanover High School to demand that the white school’s American flag be lowered to half-mast.
Enraged by King’s murder, blacks throughout the nation rioted. Violence erupted in more than 100 cities, killing 40 people and causing extensive property damage. One hundred thousand soldiers and national guardsmen joined local police to battle arsonists, looters and snipers; thousands of people were arrested.
President Lyndon Johnson proclaimed a national day of mourning on April 7. Many schools, museums, public libraries and businesses closed and the Academy Awards ceremony scheduled for April 8 was postponed. On April 8, King’s widow, Coretta Scott King, her three oldest children, movie stars, religious leaders and thousands of other Americans marched in Memphis to honor the slain activist and support the sanitation workers.
King’s funeral service, held the next day at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta where King and his father served as ministers, was attended by prominent politicians and civil rights leaders, including Robert Kennedy and Richard Nixon. Afterward, more than 100,000 mourners followed two mules pulling King’s cofﬁn on an old farm wagon through the streets of Atlanta.
King’s accomplishments by now are well known. What is less remembered is that King’s Christian convictions inspired his civil rights activism. The Baptist pastor’s faith played the pivotal role in his fervent quest for political and social change. “Before I was a civil rights leader,” King declared in a sermon, “I was a preacher of the Gospel. This was my first calling” and it “remains my greatest commitment.”
King was especially motivated by the example of Jesus’ selfless love and his charge to love others as we love ourselves. In accepting the Nobel Peace Prize, King asserted: “I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word.” As we remember King’s contributions and continue to combat racism, poverty and violence, may we pray that truth and love prevail.