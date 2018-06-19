We Americans regularly delude ourselves into believing atrocities of the past will never recur on our watch, that we have learned from history. Yet history often repeats itself in new and confounding guises that test not only our principles but also our ability as critical thinkers. Many of us fail in stunningly awful ways.
For some, the current uproar in which immigrant parents crossing the U.S.-Mexico border are apprehended and separated from their children by the U.S. government conjures up the forced internments of Japanese-American citizens during World War II. Valid or not, what’s happening along our border violates the credo of a nation that champions family values, the sanctity of life and the innocence of children. For Republicans in particular, this is a defining moment.
President Trump and his administration have as usual vacillated just enough to give themselves some flimsy cover. The president insists that he laments for these immigrant children separated from their parents, at one point blaming Democrats for these families’ misfortune. Yet other comments suggest he sees this policy as high-powered leverage to achieve a legislative victory on immigration and to fire up his base ahead of fall elections.
Apologists for the president claim this crisis was brought on by previous presidents. Huh? Last we checked Donald Trump is the president. He has the executive power to end this pathetic spectacle now, just as he presumably had the power to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. He obviously chooses not to do so. And so this border imbroglio is on him and his supporters. The least this president could do is quit his whining, man up and acknowledge this as his decision.
As the Christ-focused Gospel Coalition noted this week, Attorney General Jeff Sessions could easily defuse this crisis and “simply send families who entered illegally back to their home country. Congress could also amend the law so that parents facing misdemeanor criminal proceedings solely for illegal entry could be allowed to stay with their children during the adjudication process.” Makes sense to us. But in Washington?
You’d think someone at the White House possessed more common sense. The policy of separating families only adds to crushing taxpayer expense, maintaining split families in different venues. And as Trib reader Louise Powell noted in a letter, “Imagine the nightmare if authorities cannot find the parents later. Imagine what a horrible mistake this will look like in the history books.”
While Republican Congressman Bill Flores stood with President Trump in his statement Tuesday, Texas’ senators by contrast have seen enough. Republican Sen. John Cornyn is right: “The answer to this current situation is a solution that allows us to both enforce the law and keep families together. They don’t have to be mutually exclusive.” Sen. Ted Cruz says he’s filing legislation to stop what’s happening at the border: “While these cases are pending,” Cruz said, “families should stay together.” We add this: Anyone who believes in parting parents and kids to leverage a legislative victory and win elections isn’t someone who’s going to make America great again. Anything but.