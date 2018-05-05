I serve on the Texas Municipal League Board of Directors. I’ve been on the Hewitt City Council the past eight years, serving as mayor for three years, mayor pro tem for four years. I’ve been actively involved in Hewitt governmental affairs, so I know a few things about city finances. And I’ve been studying extensively the many facets of state government impacting our finances.
For several years now, school districts across the Lone Star State have been caught in a financial vise, a Catch-22 situation relating to school finances. The state of Texas, through its leadership, has been gradually reducing its constitutionally mandated funding of public schools. Locally elected officials have repeatedly stressed that our property taxes are high because the state — through machinations involving the state comptroller’s office dictating to local appraisal districts — has in essence mandated that our property valuations rise. Why? So more local taxes can pay for education while the state pays less and less of its fair share for public education each passing year.
And the irony? Lawmakers, after shorting school districts, then run around our state, whipping up a frenzy before understandably outraged taxpayers and blaming local officials for higher taxes hitting homeowners. In recent sessions, legislators have even suggested putting tighter caps on how much local property-tax revenue can be raised by cities and counties, which adds insult to injury — or maybe it’s the other way around in this dizzying case.
Local officials beholden to their constituents should be left to make local decisions without state officials manipulating property values and tightening caps on local revenue. State lawmakers do not need to be putting us in a box while strapping our abilities to financially serve our citizens. Tarrant County Judge B. Glen Whitley, a Republican who has spearheaded efforts to better inform property-owning citizenry of what’s really happening, says during the past 10 years the state’s share of local school financing has decreased by almost the same amount funneled into state legislators’ $10 billion Rainy Day Fund piggybank.
The latest state budget, Judge Whitley says, actually includes a provision, signed by our governor, by which state lawmakers count on a 14 percent increase in local property assessments over two years to consequently hike our property taxes. Yet, the judge notes with irony, at the same time Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick point fingers at local governmental entities and say their spending is out of control. In short, the Legislature has chosen property taxes as the primary means of paying for these services, particularly with regard to public school systems. And because local school districts’ share of funding responsibility increases so dramatically, the state can conveniently decrease the share of state funds it funnels into the Foundation School Program by $800 million over the biennium.
The original idea, of course, was that the state pick up about half the share of public school funding, leaving the other half to local taxpayers. And, indeed, a decade ago the state picked up 46 percent of school foundation funding. It’s now estimated to reach a low of 38 percent by 2019. And who makes up the shortfall? We do — we gullible taxpayers more driven by party loyalty (and I’m a Republican) than common sense and basic math. It either forces local property assessments to rise or it forces the tax rate to increase to fund schools, cities and county governments. Meanwhile, state officials such as the lieutenant governor campaign for re-election on the notion that, oh, yes, property taxes are too high for property owners, tapping into voters’ eternal disdain for property taxes.
All of which raises a fair question. Assuming our lieutenant governor continues to crow about his distaste of higher and higher property taxes, when is the state going to start funding our schools at proper levels to alleviate property owners’ distress? When are he and his allies going to stop confounding citizens with fuzzy math that hides how state officials are shifting the tax burden to local citizens? Most importantly, when are local taxpayers going to quit being sheeple, realize what’s being done to them and cry foul on elected state leaders?
Mike Collier, a former PriceWaterhouseCoopers executive campaigning as a Democrat for lieutenant governor on this glaring disparity, offered sobering numbers during a visit to Waco last week, particularly for a fiscal-minded conservative Republican such as me: Between 2010 and 2017, state-plus-local spending per student (after inflation) in Waco Independent School District increased by only $31. At the same time, local taxes per student increased by $794. That’s because the state reduced its support per student by $763. Property taxes for schools are rising, true, but that’s because the Texas Legislature under Patrick, Abbott and others is shirking its duties to fund public education.
“People are really furious about property taxes,” says Collier, now campaigning with Republican Scott Milder, who ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor against Patrick in the March GOP primary. “And Dan Patrick and Greg Abbott know they have this tremendous political liability going into the next election cycle and they know they better have something to say. But they will not address the root causes of the issue because it requires them to reverse decisions that they’ve made, decisions incentivized by campaign contributions. They will not address the root causes. So what they’ll do is cite cities and counties and school districts and say it’s runaway spending.”
To further complicate matters, some of our heftier property owners don’t pay their fair share of taxes. As Collier also notes, the so-called Equal and Uniform Law, passed in 1997, allows owners of large industrial and commercial properties to sue outgunned, taxpayer-funded appraisal districts and reduce their taxes well below market value. In 2006, the largest appraisal districts in the state estimated that owners of these properties were under-paying their taxes by some $4 billion per year ($5 billion in today’s dollars).
To quote Collier: “Texans therefore are getting hit twice on property taxes. We are paying more for schools because the state is withdrawing support and we are picking up the tab for property owners who aren’t paying their fair share of property taxes.”
Election-year politics? Sorry. I’m deeply concerned about plans by state legislators to pass legislation capping tax-revenue increases by schools, cities and counties at 2.5 percent in any given year. Sure, no one likes exorbitantly high property taxes. But schools, municipalities and county government must have the freedom to levy prudent tax rates to accommodate citizen wishes, needs and demands. Given some of the unfunded mandates from the state itself, such flexibility is even more vital. Too often the state makes demands of local governments, then declines to actually pay for them. Ask your mayor or county judge for examples, then stand back!
Many city and county leaders vigorously opposed similar legislation to cap tax-revenue growth in 2017. The Texas Municipal League has gone on record as saying that Texas — more than any other state — relies on local governments to provide key services such as road maintenance, public safety and firefighting protection. How on earth could lawmakers in 2019 pass Senate Bill 1, capping local tax increases and undermining their scheme to reduce their own share of public education funding?
It makes no sense at all but counts on constituent ignorance and blind partisan loyalty. That may be one reason why some of our constituents, understandably angry over hikes in property values, are so slow in grappling with the complicated truth in all this.
Our leaders in state government — including seemingly benign state representatives and senators — must stop dodging their obligation to fund public schools so they can fund other matters. In an election year, more of us ought to be pressing them for answers about this shell game with our tax money. If they slip free of answers and accountability, we pay the price.