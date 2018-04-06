The latest mission of the anti-poverty nonprofit Prosper Waco, as reported in the Tribune Herald, indicates some individuals there are truly thinking outside the box. The state’s solution for a failing school is to close it and move the problem to other schools. At least those behind Prosper Waco are examining root causes and considering more pragmatic solutions. And that shows real promise.
As many residents know by now, Alta Vista Elementary School, Brook Avenue Elementary School, J.H. Hines Elementary School, G.W. Carver Middle School and Indian Spring Middle School have failed to meet state academic standards at least five years in a row, passing the threshold for the state to consider closing them. Reasons for failing student scores are varied and complex and mostly involve issues beyond the school setting. Anyone taking the initiative to deal with these challenges clearly seeks to help students at these failing Waco Independent School District campuses attain their maximum potential.
Economically disadvantaged neighborhoods such as those where some of these schools are located are a major contributor to the problem. To have success, it will be necessary to craft and implement a program that will improve these neighborhoods. Surely, with three major educational institutions available, guidance and placement into appropriate job-training for at least some parents could be included in plans crafted by Waco ISD and Prosper Waco in their evolving partnership. And the Waco Economic Development Corporation could help coordinate job-creation efforts.
As we’ve seen, student-mentoring programs offered by a number of churches have already proven to be a major contributor to student success, both in Waco and elsewhere. This is probably the best hope for current students. I have personally seen mentors from the church I attend go beyond just in-school mentoring. They conduct life-skills mentoring with great success. After-school programs offered by such groups would offer students much-needed growth opportunities.
Churches and other faith-based groups could also develop mentoring programs for the parents in these communities. A key factor for an individual’s job success is having strong moral values that help develop self-esteem. Quality home and neighborhood environments are just as important as quality educational programs for the students.
When will Dr. Ben Carson, secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, be brought in for advice? (We can dream, can’t we?) If one goal is to develop a plan that can be implemented here and elsewhere, top advisors should be sought.
One individual suggested to me that a major disadvantage for these children is not having adequate nutrition from birth — actually pre-birth — through adolescence for proper body and mental development. Dr. Mindy Brashears, director of the International Center for Food Industry at Texas Tech University, could be brought in for assistance in planning home and school nutritional programs. BonTon Farms of Dallas offers a great example of what a community can accomplish in quality food production and distribution.
Equal emphasis in developing the body, mind and soul is essential. Each student who needs assistance should be offered a balanced developmental program. However, as noted above, the reasons for failing student scores is varied and complex. These ideas cannot rectify all situations. However, they should assist many.
Jimmy Dorrell, pioneering founder and president of Mission Waco, has already set the stage for some of these initiatives. Prosper Waco will need similar visionaries with experience and resolve.
Most of us were taught that the following statement by the writers of the Declaration of Independence was intended as a message to the King of England: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Actually, this message was intended to be the challenge and charge for future generations of Americans — to provide opportunities for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness to each successive generation. Is the greater Waco community willing to broaden its vision and fulfill this charge from our Founding Fathers for these students?