How do we square these two scenes from the weekend?
Saturday night, Washington journalists hobnobbed with politicians and celebrities at the black-tie White House Correspondents’ Association dinner — and then spent Sunday arguing about whether comedian Michelle Wolf was too harsh toward President Trump, who uses his presidential pulpit to mock the journalists.
Sunday night, nine journalists in Kabul were among at least 29 people killed in suicide bombing attacks. That brings to 24 the number of journalists killed worldwide so far this year, following 46 last year — a year that also saw a record high of 262 journalists jailed, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.
This ugly juxtaposition ought to shame Washington media. It isn’t just about the dinner, though that spectacle needs to be replaced with something appropriate for this grim time in our profession. What’s needed is a change in the way we think of ourselves as journalists.
Journalists are, with good reason, resistant to the role of advocate. But at a time when Trump leads a successful movement to discredit the free press at home, advocating the First Amendment isn’t a conflict of interest. And at a time when the Trump administration is helping autocrats undermine journalists around the world, campaigning for our jailed and murdered brethren doesn’t compromise our journalistic independence.
As the president attacks the press as the “fake news media” and the “enemy of the American people,” so far this year, two journalists in the United States have been arrested, eight have been attacked and nine have received subpoenas. The Trump administration has charged two people for leaking under the 1917 Espionage Act.
As U.S. officials have stopped protesting the abuse of journalists abroad, strongmen around the world have accelerated a crackdown on journalists as “terrorists.” Last year, six countries imprisoned journalists for promulgating “fake news,” compared with only two countries in 2016. Trump has had friendly words for the leaders of Turkey, China and Egypt — the world’s top three jailers of journalists. And as murders of journalists predictably swell, the killers go free in nine out of 10 cases.
Against this backdrop, the White House Correspondents’ Association recognizes its chummy dinner is an anachronism. My friend Margaret Talev, association president, used her speech Saturday to mention Austin Tice, an American journalist held in Syria. Olivier Knox, the incoming president, has said he wants to make the dinner “boring.”
How about simply move the dinner back a week to honor World Press Freedom Day and cancel the comedians. Instead, read the names of journalists killed doing their jobs over the year; people such as Daphne Caruana Galizia, who reported on government corruption in Malta, killed on Oct. 16 when the car she was driving exploded; and Miroslava Breach Velducea, who reported on politics and crime in Mexico, shot eight times and killed on March 23, 2017, when leaving her home with one of her children. Also, read the names of jailed journalists and their time behind bars: Turkey’s Zehra Dogan, 323 days; Egypt’s Alaa Abdel Fattah, 1,282 days; China’s Ding Lingjie, 221 days; Kyrgyzstan’s Azimjon Askarov, 2,877 days; Congo’s Ghys Fortuné Dombé Bemba, 475 days.
Maybe Trump would boycott and ridicule such an event. Fine. It will be clear to everyone exactly where he stands — and where we do.