A vitally important $867 billion farm bill was defeated last month in a bipartisan vote of 213-198 with 30 conservative Republicans joining Democrats to bring down the legislation. Each side had valid reasons. Unfortunately most people paid no attention because, after all, food comes from grocery shelves, not farm bills. Right?
Yet a political postmortem provides an indisputable cause of death. It’s another casualty of a disease spreading fast in our country: a breakdown in the legislative process. And it sank not only this farm bill but almost every other major legislative initiative in at least the last five Congresses. The only exceptions to this dysfunctional process seem to involve actions that spend more and tax less. These seem to magically find bipartisan muster. Yet so far this year no budget has been passed.
A suggestion to my tea party friends and the so-called Freedom Caucus in the current Congress. This advice applies equally to Democrats: When you’re in the minority, you can’t pass anything but gas — and even that provides only temporary relief.
The original Boston Tea Party came about because of serious concern among Americans with governance by England. This fueled the desire to form a new government that looked beyond kings, princes and popes, one characterized by less government, fewer taxes, more states’ rights and more individual rights and, obviously, more security for the homeland. These principles were drafted into the Articles of Confederation. In the meantime, a war was fought and won by a determined people — not 100 percent of them, however — and a new country was born.
The Articles of Confederation quickly developed problems that required changes. Some states simply wouldn’t pay their fair share to run the government. Foreign countries had designs on parts of the United States. Leaders of the former colonies met in Philadelphia and drafted a replacement to the Articles of Confederation to meet such challenges. Again, not all agreed. But it was eventually ratified by all 13 states. That said, 38 percent of state convention delegates adamantly opposed creation of the United States of America. They feared the new Constitution put too much power in the hands of Congress at the expense of the states. They fretted over too much power invested in the president. They pressed hard for a Bill of Rights protecting people’s basic rights. James Madison balked at this but ultimately agreed to win overall approval of the Constitution. Neither founding document would have happened without the other.
Even then, an estimated 30 percent of eligible voters opposed all this. Such sentiments soon prompted talk of secession, if not in one area of the country, then another. Such sentiments, initially sparked by disagreements over trade and tariffs (including at one point the New England states), eventually erupted over the horrid practice of slavery and led to the Civil War. Hopefully the conflict’s death toll, which eclipses that for any other war in American history, taught us something.
The anti-Federalists, as they were called in the earliest days of the republic, included many good and sincere leaders — Patrick Henry, John Hancock and George Mason, to name a few. The Federalists who proposed a strong national government had their leaders also — George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin and, of course, Madison. The important fact to remember is that those who opposed creation of the United States lost. Good leadership on both sides held us together.
So what’s all this have to do with the failure of the Agricultural and Nutrition Act of 2018? Simple: a complete breakdown in the constitutionally designed legislative process. The Speaker of the House of Representatives injected an unworkable work requirement for food-stamp recipients that the far-right Freedom Caucus demanded and Democrats vehemently opposed. Then the Freedom Caucus decided they also had to have a leadership promise of a rigged process — that is, the scrapping of regular rules of order. They demanded immigration reform specifically tailored to their views before they would consent to vote for the unrelated farm bill.
Put all this together and you can see why the farm bill collapsed under the weight of issues that had little to do with farmers, crops and our nation’s food supply. And at the root of it is the lack of consensus-building in Congress. Storm clouds already gather as a second vote on a farm bill looms in late June.
Those involved in our nation’s agriculture have in the past always found ways to collaborate. Regular congressional order was routine because it was the only way to find middle ground (and 218 votes) between the so-called Corn Belt, Cotton Belt, ranchers and farmers, consumers and producers, Democrats and Republicans, liberals and conservatives, urban lawmakers and rural lawmakers. The budget would tell agriculturally oriented lawmakers how much we had to spend (and I was one of them). Subcommittees would hold hearings to debate, amend and rewrite proposed legislation. Full committees held hearings and did the same. Floor action allowed everyone to be heard and votes to be recorded. And then all would proceed to final passage — never unanimous but always bipartisan because everyone had been heard from and, yes, the overall majority in the House chamber ruled the day.
It’s ironic the next farm bill’s fate will turn on decisions made shortly before the Fourth of July. Our Founding Fathers recognized that a system of governance was needed that provided for majority rule with strong protection for minority rights. Indeed, without the addition of the Bill of Rights, the Constitution would not have been ratified. In a sense, both stand as our nation’s first symbols of compromise.
Congress now has a second chance to use the farm bill to return to regular order on food policy and even reform of immigration policy. If they do so by allowing all a chance to be heard and the actions of the chamber’s majority to determine the path forward — rather than narrow segments of one party — then the approval rating of Congress will ascend from the current, measly 18 percent. We the People must encourage our leaders to return to the Constitution in how they govern us.
Voting in November offers a third chance to get it right if our lawmakers can’t get it right this summer.