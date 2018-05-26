During my time in and out of the service, I have gone to see and console several families after they were told the bad news. I was not on any assigned team, I just went after some of my troops were killed. I left Vietnam in 1971 but kept in touch with some friends. The words in the letters at hand are mine and focus on one of the fallen, but the feelings, the raw emotions in the words, definitely belong to the families. I wrote these letters thinking they might better represent all the families of every war every time a family is told the news. For them, every day is Memorial Day.
__________
Son,
I hate writing this letter because I have nowhere to mail it to. When the soldiers knocked on our door months ago I was praying that they were telling us you would be home soon because you were a hero of some kind. I know I saw that in a movie a long time ago, so why not our family?
From the looks on their faces I realized it wasn’t to be. These two men had nothing happy about them. I sat on the hallway stairs as they said the words I never wanted to hear. At least, that’s what your dad says.
While they were speaking, my ears wouldn’t listen. I cried so loud, but inside I was screaming as my world, my heart, was torn apart. I looked at your dad and he was stiff, eyes watering but not a sound from him till finally he was thanking the soldiers and saying goodbye.
He then picked me up and led me to the couch and we hugged. Not of passion but of support because we now had to tell your sister Mary and your brother Steve what we knew.
I had never been so worried, so afraid in my life, than that moment Mary and Steve walked in the door together. The two of them never come home together, so why that day of all days?
I have loved you, Son, since the day you were born, and this does not change anything. When your dad was saying those words — that sentence that you had died, and the soldiers had only left moments ago — I had to run to the bedroom and be alone. I felt so alone. My first-born was gone before his time and I blamed myself for agreeing to sign those papers because I watched your eyes as I hesitated. I heard Steve’s door slam and Mary shriek in pain. I can picture your daddy holding her as she cried.
Well, time has passed and Memorial Day is approaching. It won’t be anything special. We will drive to see you and talk with you like we do every weekend. It is hard because it was just last Memorial Day weekend we carried you to the fort as you call it and dropped you off with your buddies to deploy.
Son, I miss and love you tons and tons and tons. I miss your loud laugh most of all. It has been music to me all your life. It drove me insane when you picked on Mary and left Steve alone, but then he worshiped being with you since he was about four or so.
Bob, I cry for you every night. I guess you can hear me.
Love,
Mom
__________
Well Bob, Dad here,
It was your mom’s idea we all attempt to write you a letter and maybe relieve some of our pain. The house has been miserably quiet forever since we were told you had been killed in an ambush right after going on your first patrol. I wanted to say how proud I am of you before you left, but you shrugged me away laughing. You were telling me to not get so mushy and all that. Well, I will now tell you. I was the proudest man in our area whenever you would come home in your uniform. I know you were just a kid, but right after your basic training I saw a difference in you.
You were standing taller, your voice had more authority and your confidence level was sky high. I remember thinking I wanted some of whatever they were feeding you. I remember leaving for basic training at Ft. Dix in ’68 and it was cold as all get out. My dad tried to tell me he was proud but I kind of laughed it off as well. To me he was a WW2 Vet and my dad was just trying to get me ready for the world. Doggone it, I was ready and here I come. Me and my dad did not have what you and I do. While your brother Steve is a much better athlete than you, you can turn a wrench on any car I have seen you drive. Especially the older ones. I have enjoyed many a beer watching you get dirty rebuilding cars. I think that’s what made us the happiest. Working on every clunker you dragged home, that is.
Your brother and sister say nothing at the house. I think maybe this letter is a good idea.
I started smoking again after quitting twenty-five years ago. I go in the back yard and put a cigarette in my lips and stare at your Chevy in the garage. I will get to it, but I am not ready yet. I never actually light the cigarette. I just puff on it and act like I am smoking. I bet your mom thinks I am breaking the bank with the cost of cigarettes these days. If she only knew all these months I am still on my first pack. All the filters are soggy now and I guess I really need to get a new pack but that seems unimportant too.
I miss the hell out of you. I need to cry and have nowhere to go to do so. As I never got to tell you in person because I hoped you knew without words I Love you Son and I miss you.
Dad
__________
Bobby,
I will call you that, even though I know you hated it. That is for all the times you teased me and I didn’t catch up making us even. Bobby, Bobby, Bobby. Now we are even.
I miss you picking on me. I miss all the girls at school asking me to fix you up with them. They just drooled when you came home in uniform the first time. In all my sixteen years I have never seen such a bunch of crazy girls. But you were a good-looking guy, Bob, and I am glad you were not a snob or pretended to be too good for my friends. They all liked that you would tease them too.
I miss you pulling my hair when Mom wasn’t looking and then looking so innocent. You could be a devil at times, Brother Bob. I miss seeing you and Dad outside, dirty from the junk you drove home, as Mom called it back then. But you made a good-looking car out of most of them.
I have cried till it hurts, Bobby. I keep your picture under my pillow and talk to you every night. I even look at the stars and talk to you. I would give anything for a sign that you hear me.
The kids at school walk around me like I am weird because I quit talking to anyone. My world has changed so much. We go to see your gravesite every weekend. Mom insists we do. I don’t think she will ever feel good. She looks tired all the time and she talks about nothing but you these days.
She doesn’t realize I hurt, or that Steve and Dad hurt too. But I understand, or I think I do.
Dad stares at your car, Steve won’t come from his room. He lays on his bed staring at your picture he glued to the ceiling. It is from when you took him fishing without Mom and Dad knowing. You two got in so much trouble till Dad saw all the fish you carried home. I remember he grabbed two beers and went out on the porch to clean the fish. He yelled, “You two come out here and clean these critters since you brought them home.” Stevie almost puked when you cut the first fish head off. Me and Mom watched from the window. We were just a laughing at all of you.
Those were the good days, Bob. I miss you. I miss those days.
I am proud you were a soldier, but my heart breaks each time I remember something we did or saw together.
I love you, Bobby! Ha ha now I am ahead.
Sis Mary
__________
Bob,
I just don’t understand. You were always here for me and now you are not. What did I do to make you go away? This Army thing you did. You never once told me you could get hurt. I am having a hard time with all this and no one at home will bring it up.
We are like strangers at home except for the weekend trip to see your gravesite. Dad says this weekend the marker will finally have been put in place, so it will seem more real.
I wanted to yell: “I don’t want it to be real, Daddy. I want Bobby home today. I don’t care about any marker!”
Mom looks older. Dad looks thinner and we all are tired of people stopping by. I know folks mean well but we have to figure this out best we can. I think we all have to wake up from a bad dream.
I won a wrestling match last week. Best I have ever done. I was using my anger to whip the boy. I left without the trophy because it no longer seemed important to me. I sit and remember all the times we got in trouble. Mom sure thought you were teaching me bad habits, you know. Especially when we would come home both grinning and not saying a word. Drove her nuts when we wouldn’t fess up to what we had been doing.
I miss our friendship. I miss hanging out with you. I miss you so much. I couldn’t have asked for a better brother.
Mom said I have to write this letter. She says it will be good for me. I don’t understand. Where do I send it? What do I do with it? See, you would have told me. As you would boast, “I aren’t the mushy type.” But I love and miss you, Bob.
Steve
__________
I hear your name but you are not here.
I hear footsteps walking the floor but they are Dad’s, walking the floor every night.
Steve is talking and there is no one in the room with him.
Sis and Mom both crying most the night.
Where are you, Bob?
Buddy, your old hound dog