As I was driving to Heritage Creamery in Waco one recent Saturday night, I could feel the eyes of political consultants around the country rolling in unison. College students don’t vote! You want college students to come out and talk about politics on a Saturday night?
For me, it’s a Catch-22. Why would college students vote if you don’t give them a reason, if you don’t pay them the decency of showing up, listening and having a discussion. But the notion that college students don’t vote is natural from any consultant in politics.
Luckily, we don’t employ any of them on our campaign. No consultants, no focus groups, no pollsters, no PACs. I always say that our campaign is powered by people. And when I was standing on a chair in the middle of Heritage Creamery looking out over the sea of people — mostly young people — who showed up to join our discussion about the future of our state, it was just one more reminder that we are running this campaign the right way — showing up, writing no person off, taking no person for granted.
In the past few months, I have been to 226 of Texas’ 254 counties listening to what the people of our state have to say. You can be a Democrat, a Republican, an independent, a non-voter — if you’re from Texas, I want to hear what’s on your mind.
What I’ve learned is that our state is not filled with the shouting partisan heads you see on cable news or people turned off of politics because it’s too messy and their voice doesn’t matter. I’ve met people from every corner of the state who are all worried about the same things. They ask, “Are my children going to have a better life than me?” or, “How can I afford to see my doctor if I get sick?” or, “What can I do to help those in my community be treated equally, with dignity?”
During our discussion over ice cream, a man standing right in front of me asked what we can do to end Citizens United and end the toxic pay-for-play nature of our politics. Like so many of us in this state, he understands the opportunity we have with this campaign — the chance to get special interests out of the halls of Congress. Could you imagine what it would mean for the country if we were to win this campaign without a single cent from PACs? We are rewriting the rules so that those in Washington are representing people, not PACs and special interests.
Next, a young woman asked what we can do to end Texas’ long history of discrimination against our LGBTQ neighbors. I told her about the contrast in my views with others who represent our state. While some of our lawmakers have decided they would rather the 30,000 foster children in our state sleep under desks in CPS offices than in the loving homes of LGBTQ families, I have introduced the Equality Act in the House that would extend full federal equality to all Americans no matter who you love. Some in this state have allowed the practice of conversion therapy to be forced upon our children under age 18. I cannot be more opposed to that in Texas, the most diverse state in America, whose strength comes from the fact that every Texan has something unique to contribute to our success.
After the long photo line had ended and we had driven off to our next town hall, I finally got to take a breath and think about how humbling and inspiring it is that so many young people had given up their Saturday night to put their trust in us as we carry their vision for a better Texas to the next county, the next town hall and the next Texan. It’s you, the people of Waco and the people of Texas, who motivate me every day to keep going. And when the next person tells me that there’s no reason to go to college campuses, I’ll tell them about you and the unforgettable town hall we had at Waco’s Heritage Creamery.