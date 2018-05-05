Barbara Tate, MS, MBA, has worked for the Heart of Texas Region MHMR since 1976 and has served as the executive director for the organization since 2005. She has served numerous boards and community organizations including the McLennan County Homeless Coalition, the ARC of McLennan County and numerous state organizations focused on mental health.

Roland A. Goertz, MD, MBA, is the CEO of the Heart of Texas Community Health Center, Inc. In Dr. Goertz’s 35-year medical career, he has been a physician in rural private practice, a family medicine residency program director, chair of the Department of Family and Community Medicine at the University of Texas Medical School at Houston and the 2010–2011 national president of the 110,000 member American Academy of Family Physicians.