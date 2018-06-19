Paul Ryan, departing ingloriously from Congress in six months, has capitulated to Donald Trump and House right-wingers at the expense of the “Dreamer” immigrants brought to the United States at a young age. Ryan blocked a bipartisan bill that would have given the Dreamers protection from deportation and given them a pathway to citizenship. The measure also would have provided money for more sensible border security than the expensive and inefficient Trump wall.
The bipartisan bill, sponsored by Texas Republican Will Hurd, whose district covers 800 miles along the Mexican border, and California Democrat Pete Aguilar easily would have won a majority in the House. But Ryan took his marching orders from Trump, who sees immigration-bashing as a big campaign issue in the fall campaign and prevented a vote.
Instead, the House this week will take up a harsh measure offered by the nativist chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., and a politically motivated “compromise” the Republican leadership is trying to cobble together.
Ryan started in politics as a disciple of the late Rep. Jack Kemp and as a pro-immigration “opportunity society” Republican. He abandoned those principles to pander to Trump and the so-called Freedom Caucus. This latest endeavor is another black mark on what has been a miserable final turn for him.
The result will be either nothing passes or the fraudulent “compromise” — designed to give some endangered House Republicans phony talking points in the fall — squeaks through. The Dreamers will continue to be left in the lurch.
Ryan, who announced two months ago he wasn’t running for re-election, stayed on as speaker to parlay his political fund-raising prowess. Last month he got rolled by the Freedom Caucus and couldn’t pass a farm bill.
Ryan is a big Trump casualty. The two really don’t like each other. But even though Ryan is a man who abhors bigotry, and on occasion has distanced himself from Trump’s actions and rhetoric, he has more often been an enabler.
Trump loves the politics of immigration-bashing. The Dreamers are young, aspiring Americans who are contributing members of society. But to Trump, they are vehicles. He doesn’t want any legislation to distract from his fear-mongering in the midterm election.
This administration is sanctioning the separation of children from parents by border security, leaving small children isolated and scared. It’s also cracking down on asylum-seekers, a number of whom are fleeing gang violence and political repression in their countries.
“We are now a country that tells refugees — women fleeing violent abuse, young people fleeing murderous gangs and people fleeing terrorist groups — to go to hell,” says Frank Sharry, a leading advocate for immigrants. “We are now a country that purposefully rips toddlers from the arms of their parents.”
Some Ryan apologists rationalize that if he had allowed a vote on the Hurd-Aguilar measure — the speaker disingenuously claims that all he wants is to give members a vote — the right-wingers in the Republican caucus would have had his head instantly. So Ryan gets to keep his job for 200 more days, thwarts the will of the House majority (and the nation) and avoids offending Donald Trump.
He relinquished the last sliver of his political soul.