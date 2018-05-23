On May 1, a family man who took great pride in his children was snatched from them by a heartless murderer. To society, to the news media and, indeed, in local annals, he is now a victim and a crime statistic. Yet he meant so much to so many people and was so much more important to us than any pettiness that led to his departure.
Can we preserve these good memories amidst such a tragic and public demise? I believe so.
I began my official La Vega Independent School District life at H.P. Miles Middle School. I was new to many friendships that would develop into lifelong relationships. I was officially a Pirate.
One of those lifelong friends was a fun-loving boy named Justin Bibles. He and I played in La Vega Little League together and sat in class together. He was an uplifting spirit, quick with japes and jests that somehow suggested he actually cared about you.
When he was in fifth grade, he was a captain in schoolyard football and a good quarterback. As captain, he was responsible for picking his own team. There was a scrawny kid at the time who was never picked precisely because he was scrawny. And one day, Justin picked him. In the ensuing game, Justin threw that kid a pass that led to a touchdown. After that, this scrawny kid assumed a newfound air of confidence that has not faded to this day.
When we were sophomores at La Vega High School, our English teachers challenged us to write poems to be submitted for possible entry in a book to be published nationally — a far cry from schoolyard football. When “Anthology of Poetry by Young Americans, 2001 Edition” was published, he and I both had poems included. He wrote an ode to mothers called “Mother” on Page 96; my “A Red River” was on the very next page. I’ve kept that book ever since. I still read through it.
Most everyone who went to school with us would tell you how uplifting Justin was. If you needed kind words, Justin was your guy. If you needed a hug, Justin was your guy. Justin was the kind of guy who would freeze to death to give you the shirt off his back if you asked. He continued to be such throughout his life. He’s the sort we need more of, especially in this day and age.
As a father, he had strong bonds with all his children whom he loved dearly. He loved his family and friends. Anyone who knew him would tell you that we were all his family. He loved us and, for that, we all loved him.
We Pirates have been through and lost a lot, but if ever we were in need of encouragement, Justin was there to lift us up. He shared his bright smile in such a way that it was contagious, which means his radiance spread to others effortlessly. And while his final mark in local history may be as a murder victim in a perplexing case outside a popular restaurant, many of us now know the human costs and what we’ve lost through an act of unnecessary violence.
Farewell, dear friend. I look forward to seeing you again, happy and smiling as before. Till then, we must make our own happiness, even as we wonder why bad things happen to good people.