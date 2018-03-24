Spring is in the air here, a reminder it’s been nearly three years since the deadly shootout at Twin Peaks that again brought to Waco the scrutiny of a nation. Whatever caused this motorcyclists’ melee just after high noon on May 17, 2015, there’s no doubt the saga since then was badly mishandled by McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna.
Local voters this month signaled they had stomached enough. Painfully obvious efforts by Reyna, 45, and his assistant prosecutors to hide possible political motives and confound damning allegations of incompetence and corruption, as highlighted almost solely by the Waco Tribune-Herald in terms of comprehensive news coverage, contributed to Reyna’s stunning defeat in the March 6 Republican primary election.
As the criminal justice blog Grits for Breakfast noted with irony of Reyna’s fumbling: “In the end, the Twin Peaks case cost him the race, which was won by a guy who just moved back to town from Dallas last year after three decades away. On the day of the election, voters awoke to headlines declaring a visiting judge had scolded Reyna for using video from the case in his campaign ads.”
One wonders if the Twin Peaks scandal will nail shut Reyna’s coffin, not only as an elected district attorney but as any kind of local attorney. His lack of responsible management in this long ordeal brought his office notoriety nationwide. I imagine every serious attorney in the United States concerned about his or her profession is aware of Reyna’s name.
The GOP primary election in McLennan County sent a clear message: Waco is so over Twin Peaks. And why shouldn’t we be? In almost three years, we the people have seen just one trial — by all accounts (again, primarily via the Trib) an incredible disaster that resulted in a mistrial. Meanwhile, more than 100 individuals indicted in the shootout still live in anxiety. Reyna’s office has treated the constitutional right to a speedy trial as if it’s guaranteed only if his office is good and ready to take it to trial. So much for the almighty Sixth Amendment.
Fortunately for those dozens of people left in legal limbo, there actually is an end in sight. I imagine those people were watching the primary race for McLennan County DA closely and, upon Reyna’s demise by a whopping 20 points, each of their homes became a little like the election headquarters for a winning presidential candidate.
Some, too, probably realize the criminal protocols in all this will be over soon enough. Whatever personal issues Reyna has with them will bear little fruit. His legacy will instead be that of a man who secured 155 indictments and yet could not secure a single conviction after three long years, despite the violent deaths of nine people.
Reyna’s legacy will be that of a man who recused himself from one case seemingly so as not to be subject to a gag order and thus free to run a political ad as a last-ditch effort to retain office. It will be that of a man who, allegedly for political motives, engineered blanket arrest warrants, landing more than 170 people in jail, many of them for weeks.
Yet all this also offers some relief for those still reeling from the ridiculousness of the broader political world, particularly the circus known as the 2016 election. We must take hope in elections whenever and wherever we can.