Hopefully, veterans spent part of the long Memorial Day weekend reflecting on the ultimate sacrifice made by fellow service members killed on the battlefield protecting our freedoms and way of life. For this, I am forever grateful. To fully grasp the significance of that solemn duty, we must understand that no one joined the military to die. For some, it was patriotic duty. For some, it was a family tradition, a heritage of serving. For some, it was the law by virtue of the draft.
Regardless of circumstances, duty to country comes with the risk of dying for one’s country. War is truly hell on earth.
Today I reflect on another element of sacrifice. While I thoroughly understand Veterans Day is to honor our nation’s living veterans, I also cherish Veterans Day as a time of parades and festivities — happy times that make us all proud to be Americans and living among these rare defenders of freedom. But the untold element I reflect on is separate from many veterans and even our war dead. It involves those veterans who bear the brunt of the atrocities of war. These are the combat veterans.
Combat veterans often endure the ceaseless pain of experiencing and witnessing the horrors of war. Whether it’s one deployment or many into the war zone, combat veterans demonstrate how war directly impacts the human psyche. Battlefield atrocities are embedded for a lifetime. For this reason, reintegration into society promises a lifetime of ups and downs, personal and social challenges, and nightmarish visions and haunting thoughts. Only a few professionals and clinicians will fully understand.
These are the veterans who participate in the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Residential Rehabilitation Program (PRRP) now based at Waco’s Doris Miller Veterans Affairs Medical Center. This vital program is what leadership of the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System wants to relocate to Temple’s Olin E. Teague VA Medical Center, a location known for everything but treatment of combat-related PTSD. This plan should outrage anyone truly concerned for our nation’s finest. Leadership motives are clear; they simply don’t care.
VA leaders maintain a ho-hum, business-as-usual approach of informing everyone of possible coming changes in this inpatient program for post-traumatic stress disorder: one psych professional at the new location versus the five who now exist. A two-week, eight-session program versus an eight-week, 20-plus-session period. And again, no one seeks the opinion of the combat veteran who comes voluntarily to the Waco program because it’s so beneficial. Instead, VA leadership is detached from what combat veterans desperately need. As VA administrators continue to tout this as a clinical decision, the changes they have set in motion clearly indicates a cost motive. This arrogance proves VA leadership has never had the veteran in its overall equation.
Some discussions note how active-duty personnel receive two weeks of treatment and that such a program has proven a great success. What’s not told is how the military will discharge you if you don’t show improvement. What I’m talking about are veterans who no longer wear the uniform and must reintegrate into society amidst their private agonies. VA leadership fails to differentiate between active military personnel in an institutionalized setting and the sometimes disoriented veteran who is alone and whose independent circumstances should dictate smarter VA treatment. Instead we have bureaucrats and non-veterans driven by personal perks offered by a corrupt system guiding the entire VA system. There’s absolutely no direct input by veterans who rely on VA treatment.
Recently Temple-based VA leadership presented a poll in which they stated 75 percent approve of their moving the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Residential Rehabilitation Program out of Waco and reassembling it in reduced form in Temple. While we gladly welcome the Military Sexual Trauma Program for female veterans from Temple to Waco, many of us veterans adamantly oppose the PRRP move. I ask VA leadership in Temple: “Why can you not get a handful of these 75 percent of proponents to speak publicly about the move?” One answer: They likely don’t exist.
Meanwhile, countless combat veterans who have experienced the domiciliary in Temple and are now at the Waco PRRP will gladly speak of their opposition to moving and altering the program in any public forum. These are the veterans to whom VA leadership should listen, rather than indifferent professionals who would rather continue with a trial-and-error approach, all while the suicide epidemic continues among veterans. The Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Residential Rehabilitation Program works. Let it remain and flourish.
So as we reflect on the Memorial Day just past, let us also understand that, though we honor fallen comrades who died on the battlefield protecting our right to exist as a free nation, many combat veterans yet fight and die on battlefield in mind and soul. This should rip the heart out of any true American.