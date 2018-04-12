The situation between the United States and China is tense with new tariffs, threats of more tariffs and growing fears an all-out trade war may actually ensue. There has been some sign of softening in the rhetoric between the two nations, but till there’s real dialogue and meaningful change, the risk of escalation remains.
Because the world’s two largest economies are involved, the stakes are especially high. The World Bank estimates that in 2016, U.S. Gross Domestic Product was more than $18.6 trillion, while China’s was almost $11.2 trillion. It falls off quickly from there, with Japan at $4.9 trillion and Germany at $3.5 trillion. Clearly, what goes on in the United States and China will affect economic conditions worldwide.
For a number of years, many analysts and market watchers have agreed that China has engaged in unfair trade practices ranging from dumping (selling products at prices lower than the variable costs needed to produce them) to failing to protect intellectual property. A number of complaints have been filed through the World Trade Organization by both the United States and China, and the commentary in tweets and speeches has at times ratcheted up the conflict.
According to the Office of the United States Trade Representative, U.S. goods and services trade with China totaled an estimated $648.5 billion in 2016, with $169.8 billion in exports and $478.8 billion in imports. China is our largest goods trading partner, with a two-way total of $578.2 billion (exports of $115.6 billion and imports of $462.6 billion). These are big numbers, representing a significant slice of the economies of both nations.
Another wrinkle: China is a major holder of U.S. treasury securities. Its holdings total almost $1.2 trillion. If China decided to dump these assets, there would be an immediate effect on financial markets. However, this seems unlikely because it would be costly to the Chinese government and would have a limited long-term effect. More likely, the threat of dumping securities will be a bargaining tool. Nonetheless, it complicates the situation.
For Texas, a trade war with China would also be a bad thing. The Foreign Trade Division of the U.S. Census Bureau estimates that a total of some $16.3 billion in Texas merchandise was exported to China in 2017. The largest category was oil and gas with $5.7 billion. Chemicals exports totaled $3.4 billion, with another $1.7 billion in computer and electronic products. About $1.3 billion in machinery was exported, followed by about $1.1 billion in agricultural products. Some businesses in Texas would benefit from tariffs, namely those that produce goods that compete with Chinese imports which would be more expensive due to a tariff. But some major Texas industries and exporters face the possibility their products will be much more expensive in China, an important market.
Tariffs are never a good thing, harming both consumers and producers. Unfair trade practices are of course undesirable, but there are better and less disruptive ways of dealing with them than tariffs. It’s a risky strategy for both nations to take on the other because the stakes are so high. Trade wars have a way of spreading and the costs to the economy would be substantial.