The Texas economy has been turning in impressive results, winning major corporate locations and expansions and adding jobs at a notable pace. This success is no accident (though we do have substantial advantages to work with) but rather the result of decades of purposeful and strategic efforts to develop the economy in ways that enhance prosperity.
Economic performance is essential to provide opportunity for Texans and the state’s businesses. Growth is also crucial to generating the tax revenue needed to fund everything from education to roads to social services. While past results have been impressive, they’re no guarantee of future expansion. Without careful attention, Texas will lose out over time to other areas and the pace of growth will suffer.
In recognition of this inescapable fact, Texas House Speaker Joe Straus appointed a select committee (the House Select Committee on Economic Competitiveness) to study the “most effective ways for Texas to compete for jobs, investments and highly skilled workers.” Given that the Legislature only meets for 140 days every two years (unless the governor calls a special session), time is tight and committees can often accomplish significant legwork and thoughtful reflection more easily during the interim break. Dozens of witnesses testified (including me and the likes of Ross Perot Jr., Tom Luce and Mark Cuban), data was collected, meetings were held and opinions were solicited regarding the keys to Texas’ future success. The Select Committee on Economic Competitiveness recently released its interim report including recommendations for the next session, which begins on Jan. 8, 2019.
The report focuses on barriers to business attraction including social policy such as the “bathroom bill,” which was considered in the last regular and special sessions. I studied the potential economic costs and found that if the Texas Legislature passes a law viewed as discriminatory against lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender persons, it’s likely that some meetings and events will be canceled and that some leisure travelers will also avoid our state. The reduction in travel and tourism would involve substantial economic costs, which we estimated to include the loss of more than 35,600 full-time equivalent jobs (based on 2016 levels of activity), which could be expected to rise to almost 59,600 jobs over time. State and local governments would also lose substantial revenue, with annual losses of $176.4 million in state revenue and $84.3 million in local fiscal resources (rising to $295.2 million and $141.1 million, respectively, over time).
Worse, these numbers are only one aspect of the potential losses of a bathroom bill. They exclude major sports events, concerts and similar large attractions. Worse, they don’t begin to address the potential effects on corporate locations, employee retentions and company expansions. The kinds of businesses we need for ongoing prosperity will look with disfavor on discriminatory social policies. Their employees, many of whom are young and forward-thinking, will be disinclined to move to a state where such laws are in place. With economic development so competitive, losing out on one factor can be enough to tip the scales. The stakes are very high on this one. One of the recommendations of the select committee (with which I agree wholeheartedly): Any bathroom bill or similar policy should be off the table.
Another recommendation: Prioritize funding for public education, regularly adjusting it to account for growth in population and inflation. When increases in population and inflation are taken into account, state spending on public education has decreased significantly over the past decade. Schools are strained for resources, with little or no room in the budget for programs which could increase student achievement. With less state support for public education, the burden falls increasingly on local property taxes, which not only increases costs for families across the state but also affects competitiveness for current and potential businesses. The select committee recommends that the Texas Legislature increase funding at public schools as well as for workforce and technical training programs at community colleges and state technical colleges.
Another focus: infrastructure. While some additional funding has been made available for transportation, it’s not enough to make progress toward lessening congestion. More needs to be invested. Other aspects of infrastructure such as fresh water supplies, flood mitigation and rail and port systems are in need of funding to keep pace with future requirements.
The select committee also recommends review of tax and economic development incentives to ensure they’re being applied consistently across the state and can be accessed by businesses of all sizes. While any outlay of state funds is worthy of periodic review and adjustment if needed, incentives are crucial to future development. Texas must have effective programs in place to compete.
The fact that the Texas economy has benefited from a state government that consistently values a strong business climate was acknowledged. The need to avoid legislation that distracts from such critical priorities and is viewed by many as enabling discrimination against certain groups or classes of Texans is emphasized. Besides the bathroom bill, the last session included a bill that prohibits local governments from enacting policies that prohibit the enforcement of state and federal immigration law. The bill as passed was seen as problematic by law enforcement as well as discriminatory.
One comment sums up findings of the committee: Because of “the seriousness of the challenges ahead in this fast-growing state, policymakers should prioritize issues that can directly and positively impact private-sector growth and economic competitiveness such as workforce development, education, transportation and property-tax relief.” I couldn’t agree more. Economic growth and the resulting opportunities and resources will enable us to get where we need to be, providing funds to meet the needs of the future and opportunities for an ever-expanding and more diverse group of Texans.