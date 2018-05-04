Billy gloated over the price we’d paid for the 8-foot fluorescent light tubes for our church sign. He was frugal (to phrase it nicely) and triumphant when he struck a bargain. We had reminded the counter salesperson we qualified for a discount since we were a church and sales tax exempt and due a bulk rate price since we wanted 24 lights, enough to last a long time.
Back at our church, we stood atop the brick wall in front of the sign and each held our end of the light tube and began to insert the ends into the sockets.
“Did you feel that?” I asked Billy.
His eyes widened in alarm.
Suddenly we were walloped by a jolt of electric current which knocked us off the wall. I’ll never forget the image of his 6-foot-5 frame falling through the air (in slow motion, it seemed), long arms and legs flailing and fluttering like a tossed chicken. I landed on grassy ground but he crashed onto the cardboard carton of 23 remaining light tubes which promptly exploded. A noxious cloud of fumes and smoke enveloped him as he lay there.
I enjoyed telling and retelling that account more than Billy did. As members of our church trustee committee, we were responsible for repairs, maintenance and janitorial duties on a rotating basis. Billy and I usually worked as a two-man team. Among our projects, along with other volunteers, we built our church playground. I named our team the “On Your Knees Repair Crew.” This was not because we were particularly devout. Rather, we often dropped screws, washers, bolts and the like, requiring us to drop to our knees to search for the lost items so we could complete our repair. As church trustees we were comparatively inept. But we had volunteered and you get what you pay for.
Billy and his family joined our church after our daughter and Billy’s granddaughter became acquainted with each other as toddlers through the public library reading programs. Billy’s family soon became involved in church leadership positions and Billy went to Kenya in 2012 and 2013 for Christian missionary work. His daughter married a fine young man in our church, a Baylor University grad. Billy’s granddaughter and our daughter have remained friends throughout their school years.
A retired microbiologist whose career took him to countries well beyond our shores, Billy had graduated with honors from Texas A&M after serving in the Army and getting married. He loved the outdoors and was physically active. His Mini-Winnebago motorhome was his favorite possession. We camped and hiked together, sometimes with our families along. He told me hiking hills along the rivers and lakes helped to keep his arthritis in check. Together in 2009 we hiked to the summit of Guadalupe Peak in Guadalupe Mountains National Park. During our hikes I usually carried a zoom digital camera and he carried a horticultural field guide book to help us identify unfamiliar plants.
Billy and I were brothers in Christ. I was grateful for the opportunity to help him with some “heavy lifting” chores as he grew sicker and weaker from his cancer. And I thank God for that one last conversation we had before he died. One thing I know is when we love people, relatives or friends, we should share our appreciation for them during this earthly life. We can conclude from the biblical parable “Rich Man and Lazarus” that the dead can’t communicate with the living. But why shouldn’t we the living offer a prayer of thanks through our Lord to those believers who influenced us but have passed on and now reside in the Father’s house in the rooms Jesus prepared for them?
“For this reason, ever since I heard about your faith in the Lord Jesus and your love for all the saints, I have not stopped giving thanks for you, remembering you in my prayers.”(Ephesians 1:15-16)
Today marks the second anniversary of Billy’s death. His older brother James, a retired banker, will meet me for lunch around this date to reminisce about our adventures with Billy. Then we’ll visit the cemetery, pray over Billy’s grave and take photographs for his family. For this occasion I wanted a 24-inch unpainted wooden cross similar in appearance to those in the Manila American Cemetery in the Philippines to use temporarily for photos till Billy’s VA grave marker arrives. I planned to paint it white and inscribe his name and a few facts about him on it.
Alas, the wooden crosses in the local craft stores proved too ornate for my purpose. So I emailed a request for a cross to “laserwoodys,” an EBay store which laser-cuts wooden-craft pieces, and asked Karen and Larry to quote me a price for Billy’s cross. They replied they wouldn’t charge me anything since Billy had been an Army veteran. I thanked them but insisted on paying. Still they refused payment, so I visited the Craft Gallery at 7524 Bosque Blvd. in Waco near Woodway. Those folks told me they would order a cross and call me when it arrived. When I returned to Craft Gallery to pick up the cross, they too refused payment because of Billy’s veteran status.
Then a couple of days later the cross from “laserwoodys” arrived in the mail.
Another thing I know is the United States is an exceptional country. American cemeteries in the United States and around the world mark the blood sacrifices our military made to save the free world from tyranny. We are a nation populated with some exceptional, patriotic citizens like Carmen and the folks at Craft Gallery and Karen and Larry at EBay store “laserwoodys.” I hope God will continue to bless our country with exceptional, patriotic citizens like them!