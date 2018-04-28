When I came to Waco in 2000, the religious culture of the community was alien to me. When a neighbor kindly asked if I had “found a church home,” I quickly responded in the negative, as I thought she was asking if I had bought a house fashioned out of an old church. Why would I want to live in that?
Over time, though, that culture kick-started my faith life and changed my outlook for the better. But I still had learning to do, and much of that learning was composed of new experiences. For example, I had never been to a Maundy Thursday service. And so, that first year, I wandered into a Baptist church on that Thursday of holy week. I was taken by the service, its solemnity and sadness; it was different than anything I had seen before. When the service was over, I looked around to see if I knew anyone. I didn’t, but a man in my row seemed to know what he was doing, so I decided to follow him. He appeared to be in deep contemplation or prayer as he quietly moved out of the sanctuary and into the warm evening air. I followed him, taken by his spirit, and tried to echo his demeanor.
That good shepherd was Hulitt Gloer, who is retiring from his position as professor of preaching at Baylor’s Truett Seminary this spring. He is not done preaching, of course; the world cannot brook that.
I came to know Hulitt well as a friend and mentor. For seven years, the two of us — along with Baylor legend and current Carson-Newman University President Randall O’Brien — co-taught a class titled “Oral Advocacy” that cross-trained between the skills of preacher and courtroom lawyer. Students, as their final, could give either a sermon or courtroom closing, and the performances were often stunning.
It was an apprenticeship for me, really — I was more student than teacher, learning at the feet of these two masters. The classes themselves proved a barely constrained tumble of ideas as we each took a turn at the lectern to play out a principle or skill. Hulitt often went last, and when he was done the class would be totally still, motionless, stricken. They had seen what can be done with words and love and passion.
After class, the three of us would go to lunch and talk and laugh, like baseball players in the locker room after a game, recapping all the action. We needed the review, as much as anything, because we never told one another what we were going to say before the class; we trusted one another and the Holy Spirit enough to improvise, interact and let the conversation go where it would within the rails of what we were teaching. And it went some incredible places. Each time I felt like a kid who was clinging by one hand to the back of a speeding train going around curves.
In 2005, disaster struck. Hulitt suffered a stroke so severe that Randall was told that he had died. He lost the ability to speak, write and walk; all this had to be regained by painstaking physical therapy. It seemed that our grand experiment was over.
It wasn’t. With the remarkable help of his wife Sheila, Hulitt fought his way back. At the start of the next semester, Randall and I steeled ourselves to teach our students without our beloved partner. On that first day of class, though, Hulitt appeared in my office. “I’m ready,” he said. We prayed, then walked into a room full of watchful students.
“I’ll go first,” Hulitt said, and then he walked slowly to the center of the room. There was a hush, colored with fear and wonder, that broke when Hulitt began to speak, his voice somehow clear and strong. At the side of the room, I cried, trying to hide this emotion from the students. It is a moment I carry with me.
On April 23, the three of us met again. Hulitt is the interim minister at a church in Oklahoma, and we re-created the class and shared the pulpit. Randall went first and the congregation was mesmerized. I went second and then — like in the old days — it was time for Hulitt to bat clean-up. He went straight to the most important truth like a lion to the kill: “It is all about love.” His voice was strong, his heart was full, and he was right.
Sitting next to Randall, this time I did not care if they saw me cry.