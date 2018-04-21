Wherever you stand in our earthquake-prone political landscape, you probably sense some kind of impending crisis. Perhaps you think the president is unfairly maligned and accused, and something has to give. Or perhaps you’re convinced the president and his cohorts must be removed for democracy to be saved.
Either way, one thing is certain: Our future lies largely in the hands of journalists and lawyers. They’re the ones who will determine what we learn and what the law decides. That might not be a bad thing. After all, a free press and an independent judicial system were two sparkling facets of the jewel that the Constitution’s framers and early interpreters created.
I know, I know — you hate lawyers and you’re sick of fake news. But really? Perhaps you can’t stand those “activist judges” or special counsel Robert Mueller but you probably are a fan of Justice Clarence Thomas (feted in Waco recently) and Trump attorney Jay Sekulow — men who are just as much lawyers as the others. And maybe you can’t stand Fox News. Yet you subscribe to the New York Times.
There’s a reason these two professions, law and journalism, have a special place in the Constitution and our distinctly American history. Each is a vocation located squarely in a vigorous marketplace of ideas, where one punch will be met with an opposing one so long as the system works as it should.
Yes, journalists have biases, but the marketplace of the airwaves, Internet and printed page has many different biases. And they interact. Fox News or MSNBC might assert something outrageous (and they do), but that outrageous statement is met by others going the other way. And sometimes what seems like an outrageous statement turns out to be — after it’s batted around and tested and examined — completely true.
In law, too, no idea goes untested. As a prosecutor, I had remarkable discretion to charge people with crimes through the grand jury. Yet when I did so I knew that the day of trial could come, and that I might well end up in a courtroom facing a vociferous defense attorney who would challenge every proof I laid out. We fought hard on both sides, and the truth would win out if the fight was fair.
No one knows where things are going in Washington, but I can guarantee this much: A journalist will shock us all with a revelation that will be true. And a lawyer will stand before a judge or judges or justices and argue for what must happen next — and then those lawyer-judges will decide what it is that history remembers.
It wasn’t so long ago that I was standing in a classroom at Baylor Law School as my then-colleague Bill Underwood addressed a crowd of new students, young people who had invested their fortunes and three years of their lives to the study of law. I’ll never forget what he told them: That when our nation was in the tumult of formation, we turned to an appellate lawyer, Thomas Jefferson, to compose our deepest principles. And when we were riven by a conflict unrivaled by any before or since, we were led by a trial lawyer, Abraham Lincoln. Even later, when the Great Depression threatened to crush the spirit of our nation, it was a corporate lawyer, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who answered the nation’s call.
In much the same way, it has been the free press that has propelled truth to the forefront in the past. It was journalists who spread the news of the new republic, who described European wars we were drawn into, who brought to light the facts of Watergate. When the Pulitzer prizes were awarded last week, I found it strangely moving to read about the winners. They were chroniclers from all over, with very different agendas, who had done what writing does best in pulling back the cover on something unknown, unappreciated or unsaid.
Decry lawyers and “fake news” all you want: When the story of this era is written, whether it celebrates or decries the Trump era, it is the journalists and the lawyers who will have pulled the levers of history again.