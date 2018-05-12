As Donald Trump cycles through attorneys, he seems to have landed a really good one. Emmet Flood is an experienced and savvy lawyer and will work hard to avoid one thing: an appearance before a grand jury by the president.
The grand jury is an unusual beast. With roots stretching back to the Magna Carta, it is an anomaly among legal proceedings. There is no judge. There is no defense attorney or attorney for the witness, as they have to wait outside the room while questioning goes on. During a session, the population of the grand jury room includes just the prosecutor, a witness, a court reporter and the miscellaneous citizens who make up the grand jury itself. Even in the absence of an attorney or judge, a witness is subject to the penalties for perjury. A grand jury appearance is the worst nightmare of a lawyer who represents an undisciplined client who tends to exaggerate, over-explain, go off on tangents or lie.
And when that undisciplined client is the president of the United States, the nightmare becomes even darker.
It should surprise no one that special counsel Robert Mueller’s team has apparently mentioned a subpoena to compel President Trump’s testimony before a grand jury as an alternative to Trump submitting to a voluntary interview with Mueller’s team. In fact, any lawyer familiar with criminal law wouldn’t need to be reminded that Mueller holds the power of the subpoena.
So what happens next as Trump’s newly constituted legal team assesses their options and angles to avert any intersection between the president and a grand jury?
Three foreseeable outcomes loom. The first, and simplest, is that Trump agrees to be interviewed by Mueller’s team, and soon. An interview gives Trump the most control over the setting and questions. He would have his lawyers present, be able to negotiate a time frame and perhaps even make a deal limiting the questions asked.
The second possibility is that Trump does not accept the invitation to be interviewed, either by declining or endlessly mulling the possibility without responding in the affirmative, and Mueller does nothing in response. This seems unlikely, given Mueller’s approach in other parts of the investigation to obfuscation. For example, the search of Paul Manafort’s home and Michael Cohen’s office probably came out of a frustration with the limited documents those men and others voluntarily provided. Mueller has been around long enough to know the precise shape and size of the tools at hand.
The third possibility is that Trump fails to say yes to an interview and Mueller does subpoena him to appear before a grand jury. At this juncture, Trump may bow to the pressure and submit to an interview in lieu of the subpoena. More likely, though, is the possibility that he would move to quash the subpoena. That’s where things get complicated.
Like others examining this question, I believe the U.S. Supreme Court would ultimately uphold the validity of the subpoena (after lower courts have had their say), based on precedents in the Nixon and Clinton eras. How long it will take for the issue to get to the Supreme Court and be resolved, though, could be a problem for Mueller, who seems to be working this case at an admirably rapid pace.
And after all that, if the Supreme Court upholds the subpoena? We could have a showdown where the president of the United States pleads the Fifth Amendment, is given limited use immunity and is then held in contempt of court — a disastrous outcome for all involved. Or, more likely, Trump would forestall that circus and finally, finally agree to the interview that was waiting there at the starting point of the whole snarled path.
There are strategic advantages to this third path for Trump and his team. The only shot that Trump has at avoiding being questioned by Mueller’s team is a long one — a legal ruling, likely by the Supreme Court, barring the use of a subpoena to compel testimony of the president in a criminal case. Even against long odds, it might make sense for Team Trump to pursue that remote possibility. Even if they ultimately lose, it extends the time frame as a subpoena is issued and then the challenge to that subpoena wends through the courts, delaying any action or damning final report by Mueller. It could well push further notable action in the case beyond the mid-term elections. And, in the end, the likely outcome — an interview with Mueller outside of the grand jury — may well be about the same thing he is looking at now.
While that long detour might be the best thing for Trump, it would not be the best thing for the country. Testimony under oath (or, in an interview, under threat of the penalties for lying to an investigator) will force out the truth, and we need that sooner rather than later.