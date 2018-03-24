Six months ago, an American patriot and friend of Israel, retired Army General Vernon Lewis, invited Alice and me to accompany him as his guests on a 10-day trip to Israel. With our 30 new friends, including the former U.S. military commander in Iraq, several billionaires, a former NFL football player (Minnesota Vikings) and an immigrant family from Ecuador, we landed on March 1 at Ben-Gurion Airport, visited the haunting Yad Vashem (the Holocaust Museum) in Jerusalem, then headed north to settle into our quarters at a Christian retreat in Tiberias overlooking the beautiful shores of the Sea of Galilee.
On the eastern side of that fabled sea loom the strategic Golian Heights, held by Syrian till the Six-Day War in 1967. Forty miles beyond those verdant mountains lies war-torn Damascus — and the Russian military.
In our retreat center, we studied the major and minor prophets, then walked in the footsteps of Christ throughout Galilee, returned to Jerusalem to trod the cruel path of the Via Dolorosa and to celebrate communion at the Garden Tomb. We waded in the Dead Sea, peered easterly beyond that remarkable (and lowest) body of water on our planet over into Jordan. We listened with awe to the story of the courageous sons and daughters of Israel under siege in ancient Masada. Responding to the brutal forces of pagan Rome, the astonishing actions of those men and women almost two millennia ago foreshadowed the words later immortalized in the New World: “Give me liberty or give me death.”
Israel is not only a vibrant parliamentary democracy, it is literally the only democracy in the vastness of the war-torn Middle East. Freedom of speech and press are alive and well, evident at every turn — including in the Knesset (Israeli parliament) where two members met with our group and vigorously disagreed on the most effective solution to the long-simmering Palestinian question.
So too freedom of religion shines brightly in this tiny land of only 6 million souls. This is illustrated by the protected sacred sites of the Christian faith (with a strong and reassuring show of security provided by the Israeli Defense Force at the pier on the Sea of Galilee where our group sailed for two hours) as well as the calls to prayer issuing forth from mosques throughout the land where Jews and Arabs live together in peace.
Israel is, as one book vividly puts it, a start-up nation. Its economy is surging. Its agricultural products find their way throughout the Middle East, an entire region which struggles to feed its restive (and increasingly youthful) populations. In Israel, the desert blooms. Boeing 747s take off daily from Ben-Gurion Airport laden with flowers bound for Europe.
Elsewhere in the Middle East, deserts remain tragically unproductive. Even worse, political instability reigns supreme.
From high-technology wizardry to agricultural breakthroughs, entrepreneurial spirits abound in the land of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. Israel is not only the solitary land of genuine freedom in a region bloody with violence and struggling under the yoke of oppressive (and undemocratic) regimes, it is by far the most prosperous and highly educated. On Shabbat (the Jewish Sabbath), as we headed down the jetway to begin the long journey home to Texas, we could not help noticing the colorful and inspiring posters adorning the jetway walls trumpeting the active partnership of Christians and Jews.
Regardless of their faith journey, Americans will do well to learn more about this tiny outpost of democracy and freedom in the ancient land that Jesus called his earthly home. And with the ever-looming threat of Iran, which openly seeks Israel’s utter destruction, our nation will do well to support — firmly and steadfastly — this sacred and freedom-blessed ancestral home of the Jewish people.