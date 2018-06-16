June is high season for weddings and Supreme Court opinions. The former are invariably memorable for a lifetime, whereas the latter may quickly be consigned to perpetual obscurity. This term’s blockbuster decision about wedding celebrations — vindicating the claim of Jack Phillips, the Colorado-based wedding cake artist — is now being dismissed in various quarters as a jurisprudential nothing-burger. All the Colorado Civil Rights Commission needed to do, it is said, was be nicer and more civil in rendering its “thou must serve all customers” mandate. By in effect vehemently condemning Phillips’ faith journey, the court concluded, the state agency had transgressed the bounds of tolerant discourse in a pluralistic society.
In the weeks to come, constitutional scholars will continue their lively debate over the enduring significance of the wedding cake case. But what the high court indisputably did was to become, yet again, the nation’s civics teacher. In condemning the thoughtless language of arrogant Rocky Mountain bureaucrats, the Supreme Court aligned itself with towering statements from yesteryear of what it means to live peaceably together in our sweet land of liberty. Think of West Virginia State Board of Education v. Barnette.
Last week, veteran court-watchers marked the 75th anniversary of one of the greatest civics lessons ever handed down by our nation’s highest court. The case involved the flag salute controversy from World War II. Like other states, West Virginia required schoolchildren to participate in a salute to the nation’s flag. Nothing is inherently wrong with such a mandatory patriotic exercise in public schools. But West Virginia stepped across the line into unconstitutionality by requiring the Barnett sisters, young Jehovah’s Witnesses, to participate in a ritual that conflicted with their deepest-held values grounded in faith.
In soaring language, Justice Robert H. Jackson — appointed only two years earlier by FDR and the only justice to serve as U.S. solicitor general and U.S. attorney general — lifted up the overarching importance of individual conscience in a free society. “If there is one fixed star in our constitutional constellation,” Jackson wrote, “it is that no official, high or petty, can prescribe what shall be orthodox in politics, nationalism, religion or other matters of opinion, or force citizens to confess by word or acts their faith therein.”
In a sense, the Colorado authorities were doing exactly that. By their words, even more than their deeds, the civil-rights enforcers were prescribing a secular orthodoxy, shared to be sure by many Americans of good will. Under this view, if an individual opens a business such as a bakery, he or she can’t discriminate in who will be served. Period.
But Jack Phillips’ claim presented a subtler set of circumstances than many of his critics are willing to admit. He cheerfully served gays and straights alike: no racial or national origin discrimination, no singling out of customers simply because of sexual orientation. Everyone was welcome in his store. He drew his artistic line, however, at performing his creative labors to participate in what he deemed an inherently religious rite — a wedding celebration. In similar manner, he eschewed cake creation in connection with what he considered a demonic holiday (Halloween) and in celebration of divorce, which he likewise viewed as inconsistent with God’s will. However, Phillips was not declining basic service based on the status of the prospective customer.
Who knows whether the Supreme Court will rally around future claims of conscience in the face of broadly worded public accommodation laws with sweeping condemnations of refusals to perform various services, such as providing floral arrangements. Whatever the case, Justice Anthony Kennedy, famed for his rhetorical flourishes, has taught divided America in these words: “These disputes must be resolved with tolerance, without undue disrespect to sincere religious beliefs and without subjecting gay persons to indignities when they seek goods and services in an open market.” In those simple words, we hear echoes of language crafted in the corridors of the nation’s highest court 75 years ago and shared with a nation then at war but whose house will always be divided.