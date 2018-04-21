“I-don’t-care news” is worse than “fake news.” Fake news can be debunked. “I-don’t-care news” simply doesn’t matter to those affected. The harsh realities simply aren’t their responsibility, either as citizens of this nation or divinely placed stewards of this world. Consider these disturbing realities:
- Air quality:
- Nearly half of Americans breathe dirty air. Globally, about 1 in 4 humans die of environmental factors.
- Recycling crisis:
- The Great Pacific Garbage Patch in the middle of the Pacific is twice the size of Texas. Americans generate more plastic trash than ever. Very little is recycled.
- Climate change:
- 2016 was the warmest year on record. Most warming occurred in the past 35 years, with 16 of the 17 warmest years on record since 2001. It impacts sea levels and warming oceans, snow amount, glacial and ice retreat and lots more.
- Lack of clean water:
- Nearly 1 billion people don’t have access to clean, safe water, the equivalent of 1 in 8 people on the planet.
- Food Access:
- 23.5 million people live in food deserts. 13.1 million children in the U.S. are food insecure. 813 million in the world are hungry.
- Inadequate water infrastructures:
- Due to insufficient water treatment, more than 100,000 residents in Flint, Michigan, were exposed to high levels of lead in drinking water.
- Soil Erosion:
- Water runoff, deforestation, urban sprawl and intensive agriculture have continued to cause soil erosion and degradation.
Today is Earth Day, celebrated by 193 nations. Begun in 1970, it highlights the importance of being good stewards of the world’s incredible resources that God provided in a garden for a healthy life. Clean water, healthy food, clean air, productive soil, thriving wildlife and incomprehensible beauty were our gifts. Yet, because of unintended changes and selfish interests, we now experience the fruit of sin outside the garden with hardened ground that Adam struggled to farm.
Earth Day calls us back to caring for creation and its impact on our fellow man. Nations renew promises to protect our environment, create reasonable guidelines and regulations and remind one another that Earth is the only physical home we have — and we must work together to care for it.
Indifference, consumerism and greed frequently replace responsibility for and care of our shared global village. After years of movement toward greater environmental safeguards, our own Environmental Protection Agency is being pushed to deregulate numerous measures that impede businesses from making more money, regardless of the ultimate impact of those loosened guidelines. Refusing to own the responsibilities of good stewardship that will serve our children’s children with a better earth, “I don’t care” seems to be the new norm.
Mission Waco built Urban R.E.A.P. (Renewal Energy & Agriculture Project) last year to promote creation care through environmental education and practical ways each of us can become better stewards of the earth. Aquaponics, composting, rainwater harvesting, solar energy, recycling and other components can be seen on-site through short tours most days. Beautiful flowers, healthy herbs, vermiculture (worm composting), leafy greens, demonstration gardens, even hybrid striped bass are part of the system and available. Located next door to Mission Waco’s non-profit Jubilee Food Market at North 15th and Colcord Ave, you are welcome to come and get motivated to make a difference in our world.